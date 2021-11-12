‘The man from Etna’: body found in Italy may be that of a journalist who disappeared 50 years ago | World

Remains found on Tuesday (9) in a cave on Mount Etna (a volcano on the island of Sicily, in southern Italy) may be that of a journalist who disappeared about 50 years ago.

Police believe the remains are of a man who was at least 50 years old, was about 1.7 meters tall and had defects in his mouth and nose, according to The Guardian newspaper.

The press has called the dead “the man from Etna”.

The body is estimated to be that of someone who died between the 1970s and 1990s.

The remains were found in men’s clothing, including a tie, alongside a hat and a rain coat.

There were also coins, a luxury brand watch, and other items.

The body was found during training by a police officer who was with a dog.

It is not known whether the dead man arrived at the scene alone or whether he was taken to the cave. There are no early signs that he was murdered.

Daughter of missing journalist

Franca de Mauro, daughter of an Italian journalist who has disappeared since 1970, called the police when she learned of the case.

Her father had mouth and nose injuries during World War II. He was 49 years old when he disappeared in the city of Palermo, Sicily. The body was never found.

At the time of his disappearance, it was speculated that he might have been murdered by the Cosa Nostra (one of the mafia groups in southern Italy).

Police have yet to decide whether the remains are Mauro’s or someone else’s missing person.

Daughter did not recognize the outfit

Mauro’s daughter, however, did not recognize the objects found with the body, according to the Ansa agency. She claimed that she had never seen a comb like the one found in the cave.

The prosecution asked for DNA tests to be performed.

In 2014, the Italian courts even condemned Salvatore Riina, a mafia leader, for believing he was responsible for Mauro’s death. Riina was also convicted of the murders of two judges, Giovanni Falcone and Paolo Borsellino (these crimes took place in 1992).

Riina died in prison in 2017.