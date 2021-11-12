The mysterious murder of a German and daughter in Paraguay that may have been motivated by violins

5 hours ago

Credit, Getty Images Photo caption, Bernard von Bredow has lived in Paraguay since 2018; as a teenager in Germany, he became famous for discovering a 40,000-year-old mammoth

Signs of torture and a bullet in the neck. That’s how the body of Bernard von Bredow, a 62-year-old German violinist, luthier and archaeologist, was found on October 22 at his home in Aregua, east of Asunción, Paraguay’s capital.

His 14-year-old daughter Loreena was also shot in the stomach in a bathroom in the house.

The double murder was a “brutal crime”, described Deputy Attorney Sandra Ledesma in an interview with ABC 730 AM radio.

The police announced that they had arrested three Germans in connection with the crime and that they believe the motive was the theft of several violins that Von Bredow owned (among them could be valuable Stradivarius). Investigators do not rule out the possibility of other people being involved in the crime.

In addition, authorities said the house was completely searched and ransacked during the crime. In the photos of the place published by the Paraguayan media, it is possible to see traces of blood and signs of the attack.

According to a statement by the chief of police investigations, Hugo Grance, to the AFP news agency, the three suspects detained were identified as Volker Grannass, 58, Yves Asriel Spartacus Steinmetz, 60, and Stephen Jorg Messing Darchinger, 51.

“We really didn’t know who to investigate, so we went after the motives. We worked out a hypothesis with the suspicions and the evidence we had,” explained Ledesma, of the Attorney General’s Office.

The investigator said that the fact that the murder includes a minor “who has nothing to do with the matter and in such a brutal way is certainly because [os criminosos] they knew the victims.” In other words, it would be a kind of file burning to prevent those involved from being identified by the witness.

“We decided to search the homes of the people closest to the victims and we found a lot of evidence along the way,” she said. “And they were people who called themselves her friends.”

Credit, AFP via Getty Images Photo caption, Clues and suspicions point out that the motivation for the crime is linked to the theft of Stradivarius violins that Bernard von Bredow could have (File photo)

“Our suspicions turned out to be true. The people we were investigating didn’t even want to open the door. At the time of the police raid, they were hiding a collector’s gun and another in a bush in the house of one of the suspects.”

Ledesma also said that nothing surprises the investigators in the case.

“The person who reported the crime, the person who was most distressed, turned out to be one of our suspects,” the deputy prosecutor said.

She explained that she had found clues as to where the certificates for the violins might be, which cannot be sold for the price they are worth without these documents. “That’s exactly what they were looking for.”

Stradivarius Violins

Antonio Stradivari (1644-1737) is considered the most distinguished violin maker in history.

He made more than a thousand violins, violas and cellos, commissioned by important figures such as King James II of England and King Charles III of Spain.

About 650 violins are believed to have survived over time.

In 2011, one of his violins was sold for a record $13 million ($71 million in conversion to today’s prices).

Victim had discovered a mammoth

Von Bredow visited Paraguay for the first time in 2017 and the following year he returned with his daughter to live in the country.

He was dedicated to repairing violins and selling them, even to collectors around the world, according to Paraguayan authorities.

But von Bredow was also an archaeologist who became known in his teens for discovering a complete skeleton of a mammoth near his hometown of Siegsdorf, Germany.

“45 years ago, Bernard found the huge skeleton of Oscar, Siegsdorf’s mammoth, dug it up, and over the years rebuilt it and built a life-size mockup,” says the website of the museum he founded around the discovery. , called Mammutheum.

