The mysterious murder of a German and daughter in Paraguay that may have been motivated by violins

Bernard von Bredow with part of the mammoth

Bernard von Bredow has lived in Paraguay since 2018; as a teenager in Germany, he became famous for discovering a 40,000-year-old mammoth

Signs of torture and a bullet in the neck. That’s how the body of Bernard von Bredow, a 62-year-old German violinist, luthier and archaeologist, was found on October 22 at his home in Aregua, east of Asunción, Paraguay’s capital.

His 14-year-old daughter Loreena was also shot in the stomach in a bathroom in the house.

The double murder was a “brutal crime”, described Deputy Attorney Sandra Ledesma in an interview with ABC 730 AM radio.

The police announced that they had arrested three Germans in connection with the crime and that they believe the motive was the theft of several violins that Von Bredow owned (among them could be valuable Stradivarius). Investigators do not rule out the possibility of other people being involved in the crime.