The pilot of Marília Mendonça’s plane announced twice that he was going to land

posted on 11/12/2021 8:03 AM



(credit: Fire Department/Disclosure)

The pilot who took Marília Mendonça from Goiânia to Caratinga, on the flight that ended with the death of the singer and four other people, a week ago, announced by radio that he would land twice. The information was confirmed by a local pilot who was passing through the region on the day to the newspaper The globe.

According to him, nothing indicated that the flight could be in trouble. “He said he was taking the wind leg and, about 20 seconds later, he came back to say he was taking the wind leg 02, which means he was starting the standard landing procedure. This is not an abnormality as the pilots may extend the landing time a little,” he recalled. Wind leg is what pilots call the landing procedure.

The pilot, who preferred not to be identified, has already testified to the competent authorities. As it is an open frequency, the messages exchanged by radio between pilots are not recorded.

The twin-engine car carrying Marília Mendonça, her uncle and an advisor, in addition to the pilot and co-pilot, left Goiânia and would land in Caratinga, in the interior of Minas Gerais, where the singer would perform on Friday. The plane crashed about 4 km from the airport, after hitting a cable from a distribution tower belonging to Cemig, the Minas Gerais energy company.