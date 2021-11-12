The Pope: we will be judged for our inability to be guardians of the world

Francisco returns to talk about the Glasgow Conference that is about to end, re-launching the moral responsibility of facing the great challenge of climate change for present and future generations.

Mariangela Jaguraba – Vatican News

This Thursday (11/11), Pope Francis sent a letter to Catholics in Scotland on the occasion of Cop26, the UN Climate Conference, which ends on Friday, November 12, in Glasgow.

The Pontiff emphasizes that it was not possible to participate in Cop 26 and that he is sorry for that, but at the same time he is happy that today Scottish Catholics are united in prayer for the Pope’s intentions and “for a fruitful outcome of this meeting, destined to face a of the great moral questions of our time: the preservation of God’s creation, which was given to us as a garden to cultivate and as a common Home for our human family.”

God has entrusted the world to our care

“We implore the gifts of God’s wisdom and strength to those charged with guiding the international community as they seek to meet this serious challenge with concrete decisions inspired by responsibility to present and future generations. Time is running out. This opportunity should not be wasted for fear of facing God’s judgment for our inability to be faithful guardians of the world He has entrusted to our care,” Francis points out in the letter.

The Pope expresses his affection for the Lord to Catholics in Scotland and encourages them “to persevere in their fidelity to God and to his Church”. Francis greets and prays for Scottish Catholics and “their families, the young, the elderly, the sick and those who are in any case suffering from the effects of the pandemic.”

“In these difficult times, may all Christ’s followers in Scotland renew their commitment to be convincing witnesses to the joy of the Gospel and its power to bring light and hope to all efforts to build a future of justice, brotherhood and prosperity, both material how much spiritual”.

Francis concludes the letter by assuring his prayers for Scottish Catholics, their families, their parishes and communities, and entrusting them to the loving intercession of Mary, Mother of the Church.