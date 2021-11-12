The target of Jorge Jesus, João Victor dreams of ‘selection via Corinthians’ and has a planned plan to reach Europe

Corinthians defender is one of the names considered by Benfica for the vacancy of Lucas Veríssimo, injured. However, João Victor still has other plans.

Without being able to count on defender Lucas Veríssimo, who suffered a serious multi-ligament injury in his right knee, the Benfica now turns its attention to the transfer market with an eye on a replacement for the defender. As anticipated by the portal goal.com and confirmed by ESPN.com.br, one of the names on the list of the Portuguese team is João Victor, from Corinthians.

At the age of 23, Alvinegro’s jewel has become one of the team’s pillars in the 2021 season. Alongside Gil, the 33 shirt is one of the best defenders in the Brazilian Championship, with only 29 goals conceded in 31 matches, and caught the attention of the international market.

João Victor’s termination fine is 50 million euros, something around R$ 310 million. According to the report, the athlete’s staff does not believe that there will be a proposal in a value close to that. However, they work with values ​​between 10 to 12 million euros, around R$ 74 million.

The defender’s contract with the São Paulo club runs until December 2023.

So far, Corinthians has not received any official proposal from João Victor. And, despite all the rumors linking the defender’s name to Benfica, the young man has no such ‘urgent’ plans to leave Brazil in the near future.

Also according to the calculation of the ESPN.com.br, the defender has a dream of being called up for the Brazilian team ‘via Corinthians’. In addition, the expectation on the part of the athlete’s fatigue, in addition to the defender himself, is that the best proposals will be carried out in the so-called European ‘summer market’, in the middle of 2022.

There is still a high chance that Corinthians will be present at the next edition of the Conmebol Liberadores, which would be another component to help the defender stay in the next few months. The Parque São Jorge club has 55% of the athlete’s economic rights, with the remaining 45% belonging to Coimbra, a Brazilian club-company that has a good relationship with Benfica.

Entrepreneur Paulo Pitombeira, who takes care of the careers of white players like Róger Guedes, was in Europe in recent days to visit athletes. The agent is a partner of the current representatives of João Victor and has a good relationship with the direction of the Portuguese team, which could facilitate a future negotiation.

What does Corinthians say about it?

At an event held this Thursday morning (11), at Parque São Jorge, for the inauguration of the bust of the idol Zé Maria, Flavio Ortega, channel reporter Disney, asked president Duílio Monteiro Alves, president of Corinthians, about a possible proposal or survey of European football to defender João Victor.

“I know this news from you. I didn’t know anything about it. He’s been doing an excellent championship, there were inquiries from other clubs throughout the year, and we imagine that other offers will come. It’s natural. Proposals and surveys will appear, not only with him, but with other names as well,” said the president.