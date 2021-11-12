‘The Voice Brasil’ has new airing dates for the ‘Tira-teima’ stage | 2021

The second phase of The Voice Brasil began by bringing to the program the first changes in the groups and eliminations of participants. Still in progress, Tira-teima continues on the air on TV Globo in two more episodes, this time, on days different from the usual ones due to Brazil’s knockout matches for the 2022 World Cup, which will be shown this Thursday and next Tuesday (11 and 16/11). Therefore, the second day of the phase will be aired, exceptionally, this Friday, November 12th. The third and last day of the phase will be shown on Monday, the 15th.
Andre Marques and Jeniffer Nascimento — Photo: Globo/João Cotta
On the first night of Tira Teima, Anna Júlia was saved by Michel Teló, Jamily Diwlay was rescued for Team IZA and Ana Luiza Postingher switched to Lulu Santos’ team. Vanessa Souto ended up being eliminated from the competition. Remember the changes from the first ‘Tira-teima’ and see how the teams are doing:
Cristiane de Paula, Lysa Ngaca, Léo Pinheiro, Thais Pereira, Ammora Alves, Marya Bravo, Manú Rodrigues, Rodrigo Mello, Manu Semiguen, Nêgamanda, Will Gordon, Thór Junior, Bia Cantão, Milla Paz, Serena, Leticia Coutinho, Gustavo Matias.
Carlinhos Brown at The Voice Brasil chair — Photo: Globo/João Cotta
Edvania Sousa, Dayse Rosa, Belle Ayres, Letícia Alecrim, Ariane Zaine, Wina, Bruno Fernandez, Noug, Bruna Gonçalves, Raphael Marrone, Dielle Anjos, Danilo Moreno, Belle Brito, Adriana, Anna Clara, Bianca Aragão, Cibelle Hespanhol.
Claudia Leitte at The Voice Brasil chair — Photo: Globo/João Cotta
WD, Hugo Rafael, Camila Marieta, Giovanna Rangel, Dida Larruscain, Andrielly Souza, Igor Sarapuí, Luiza Dutra, Honey, Rafa, Gustavinho, Eduardo Vidal, Dona Preta, Krishna Pennutt, Isabella Carvalho, Fernanda de Lima, Gleyssinho Samblack, Jamily Diwlay .
IZA at The Voice Brasil chair — Photo: Globo/João Cotta
Carlos Filho, Alessandra San, Luama, Júlia Rezende, Eulá, Gustavo Boná, Giuliano Eriston, Taty Gomes, Thais Piza, Bruno Rodriguez, NYAH, Júlia Paz, Yasmin Maria, Natália Araújo, Bia Trindade, Carol Fincatti, Barbara Nery, Ana Luiza Postingher.
Lulu at The Voice Brasil chair — Photo: Globo/João Cotta
Criston Lucas, Bella Raiane, Fabiana Gomes, Pamela Yuri, Érika Ribeiro, Anna Júlia.
Teló at The Voice Brasil — Photo: Globo/João Cotta
