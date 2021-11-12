‘The Voice Brasil’ has new airing dates for the ‘Tira-teima’ stage | 2021

The second phase of The Voice Brasil began by bringing to the program the first changes in the groups and eliminations of participants. Still in progress, Tira-teima continues on the air on TV Globo in two more episodes, this time, on days different from the usual ones due to Brazil’s knockout matches for the 2022 World Cup, which will be shown this Thursday and next Tuesday (11 and 16/11). Therefore, the second day of the phase will be aired, exceptionally, this Friday, November 12th. The third and last day of the phase will be shown on Monday, the 15th.