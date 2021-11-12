The Witcher | Geralt talks more in season 2, says Henry Cavill

Henry Cavill insisted Geralt de Rivia talk a little more in season 2 of The Witcher. In an interview with Total Film (via GamesRadar), he said that the Geralt of the new episodes is closer to that of the franchise’s books.

“This season, I really wanted to make sure we represented the Geralt better in the books, and that we saw him talk more. I really insisted on that. difficult… I wouldn’t recommend“joked Cavill.

the second season of The Witcher had its main trailer revealed during Tudum, event of Netflix, as two unpublished scenes from the 2nd year in full. At the same time, The Witcher has been renewed for Season 3.

In March, Netflix had already revealed new additions to the cast as well as the synopsis of new episodes: “Convinced that Yennefer (Anya Chalotra) died during the Battle of Sodden, Geralt of Rivia takes Princess Cirilla to the safest place he knows, her childhood home in Kaer Morhen. With the Continent’s kings, elves, humans and demons fighting for supremacy outside the walls, he must protect the girl from something far more dangerous: the mysterious power he possesses within her.”

Also during Tudum, the platform released a behind-the-scenes video of The Witcher: Blood Origin prelude. the second season of The Witcher premiere in December 17th on Netflix.

