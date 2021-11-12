“They will have an elderly column at 30 years old”

Fitness videos are booming on social media. Every day, thousands of Instagram and TikTok users share records from their series at the academy. Watching these videos, Brazilian personal trainer and model Angel Rivelles, 36, realized that most people are exercising with the wrong posture, a health risk.

“That way, people will end up with the column of a 70-year-old aged just 30”, says the girl who’s daughter-in-law in London. “Often, during exercise, I see people slowly bending over. I think this happens because of our bad posture in our daily lives, but there is no room for these types of mistakes during exercise”, he says.

Angel Rivelles is a personal trainer in England. The Brazilian is dedicated to a healthy lifestyle. She claims that maintaining an upright posture is essential to ensure health in old age. On social networks, she teaches some exercise tips. The paulistana has been in London since she was 18 years old.

In the personal assessment, the squat – both free and with the barbell – is the most error-inducing exercise. “People have a habit of throwing their butt back, overloading the curvature”, he explains.

Feeling pain in your lower back and trapezius are some of the first signs of bad posture. The incorrect practice of physical activities can also result in headache, burning sensation, feeling sick and fatigue.

Column Problems

The repeated practice of physical exercises with incorrect posture can lead to hyperkyphosis – rounding of the back facing forward, known as humpback; scoliosis – a small lateral curvature in the lower back and trunk; and hyperlordosis – curvature in the lumbar region, just above the buttocks.

“People don’t understand that good posture is not just a matter of aesthetics, but of health. If you’re not careful now, while you’re young and aware, up ahead you’ll be a debilitated elderly person, with a weak spine”, says the personal.

Rivelles was recently diagnosed with five degrees of scoliosis. The problem is a reflection of the bad posture he had for years, before dedicating himself to sports practice.

“The main tip to improve posture is to smile with your shoulders, opening your chest and pulling your shoulders back so that your spine is well aligned”, says Angel.

Check out 6 other tips from the personal to maintain posture:

Keep your shoulders in line with your hips, with your posture very straight;

Keep your core activated during repetitions of the exercises. When this happens, the posture automatically aligns;

Be aware of the body;

Lift your shoulders and open your chest;

Do morning stretches to prepare your body for the day. Stretching for five minutes is all it takes to activate muscles and joints that have spent the night standing still;

Move around during the day. Take breaks every hour to get up from your chair, walk around, and stretch.

“The basic tip is to keep your posture straight and avoid bending your back, unless it’s necessary for the exercise,” adds Angel.