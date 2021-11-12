This near-Earth asteroid could be a “pushed” piece of the Moon

In 2016, the PanSTARRS telescope identified the asteroid Kamo’oalewa. It is a space rock of approximately 50 meters in diameter and which orbits close to the Earth, reaching up to 14 million kilometers away from our planet. Now, a new study, conducted by Ben Sharkey, a planetary science graduate from the University of Arizona, suggests that the asteroid may be a tiny piece of the moon ripped off by an ancient impact. If this is confirmed, this will then be the first near-Earth object to originate from our natural satellite.

Due to the characteristics of its orbit, Kamo’oalewa can only be observed from Earth during a few weeks of the month of April. This is a feature that places it in the group of “almost satellites”, objects that orbit the Sun and remain close to the Earth. Although we already know many of them, scientists have difficulties to study them in detail because they are too small and dark.

In April, the asteroid is 14.4 million kilometers from Earth and can be observed by powerful telescopes (Image: Reproduction/University of California)

So, when using the Large Binocular Telescope to always observe it in April, for a few years, the team found that the spectrum (the pattern of light reflected by the asteroid) corresponds to that of the moon rocks obtained during the Apollo missions, the which suggests that it came from the Moon. “I looked at all the spectra of every near-Earth asteroid that we had access to and nothing fit,” commented Sharkey, lead author of the study.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new youtube channel, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

As no other asteroids with lunar origins are known, researchers are still unsure what would have hit the Moon’s surface to release the asteroid, let alone what brought it into its current orbit. After analyzing the rock’s orbit, the team discovered three other asteroids with similar orbital patterns, which may be “neighbors” of Kamo’oalewa. Therefore, they could all have been released into space during the same impact.

Of course, more studies are still needed to help clarify the origin of these rocks, but fortunately researchers still have several opportunities ahead of them to further analyze Kamo’oalewa. “It’s very unlikely that an asteroid would spontaneously shift into an orbit like Kamo’oalewa’s,” noted Renu Malhotra, study co-author who led the orbital analysis on the study. For him, the object entered this orbit approximately 500 years ago and should remain in it for another 300.

The article with the results of the study was published in the journal Nature Communications Earth & Environment.

Source: Arizona