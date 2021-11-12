This small black hole was “hidden” close to our galaxy

A small black hole outside the Milky Way was detected by astronomers as they watched a star move. Although similar objects have already been found in other galaxies, this is the first time that this detection method — analyzing the orbit of a companion star — has been used for this purpose.

The object is about 11 times the mass of our Sun, that is, it is a stellar-mass black hole. With its gravitational field, it exerted its influence in the companion star orbit of five solar masses. The system is in NGC 1850, a cluster of thousands of stars located about 160,000 light-years away from Earth in the nearby Large Magellanic Cloud galaxy.

(Image: Reproduction/ESO/NASA/ESA/M. Romaniello)

Now that the dynamic method has succeeded in finding a black hole outside our galaxy, astronomers will be able to use it more often in similar star clusters to find black holes — perhaps some even younger than this one. With more black holes of this type, scientists will be able to compare them to bigger and older ones, which would help to understand how they grow.

Just 100 million years old, the globular star cluster NGC 1850 is quite young compared to others of its kind (the only similar object in the Milky Way is Westerlund 1), but “mature” enough that some stars are more massive than our Sun have already collapsed into black holes. It is divided into two main-sequence populations, with about a quarter of the stars in a blue group—the hottest, most massive, and the shortest-lived.

(Image: Reproduction/ESO/M. Kornmesser)

In fact, astronomers suspect that the reddish filaments around the cluster, made up of huge hydrogen clouds, are the remnants of previous supernova explosions, so it’s possible that there are other black holes right there in the young globular cluster. On the map below is the region where we can find NGC 1850 in the night sky here on Earth (with suitable instruments), the southern constellation of Gold. The cluster is marked with a red circle.

The discovery was made through the Very Large Telescope (VLT) of the European Southern Observatory (ESO), which is located in Chile’s Atacama Desert. The instrument MUSE (Multi Unit Spectroscopic Explorer) mounted on the VLT, “allowed us to observe highly populated areas, such as the innermost regions of star clusters, and analyze each individual star in the vicinity”.

(Image: Playback/ESO/IAU/Sky & Telescope)

With this immense amount of data, the team gathered information about “thousands of stars at once, at least 10 times more than with any other instrument”, said study co-author Sebastian Kamann, from the Astrophysics Research Institute, Reino United.

The finding was published in the Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society and is available in preprint.

Source: ESO