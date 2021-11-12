Those responsible for Pokmon are already prepared for the hate • Eurogamer.pt

Whenever a new Pokémon game is announced or released, the game’s owners and developers are already counting on a good deal of angry fans.

In addition to the excitement games generate, their incredible worldwide popularity also means that they don’t appeal to everyone, which results in harsher messages, threats or insults.

In a conversation with Axios, JC Smith, director of consumer marketing at The Pokémon Company, explained that working on this property requires a very strong personality and the preparation to take on less-than-pretty words.

“At The Pokémon Company, we have a group of workers who’ve been through a lot, seen and heard a lot. They’re tougher than a lot of people because of what they’ve heard.”

Smith explained that the creators listen to fans’ opinions and try to implement some ideas, but they also want to explore theirs and follow through with their visions. This requires a middle ground, a balance between moving towards the vision and giving fans what they want.

Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl arrive November 19 as remakes of DS classics, promising equal or greater controversy than Sword and Shield. If they have similar success, the controversy will be overshadowed by sales.