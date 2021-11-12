Tiago has already earned penile surgery value on the reality show

How was the ‘piquilo’ of singer Tiago? The pun referring to the penis of the participant of “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV), is due to the great repercussion and curiosity of the public to know the result of the phalloplasty surgery – enlargement of the male genital organ.

What is known, for now, is that if the singer is eliminated tonight, he can return home calmly, as he has already earned the amount equivalent to the procedure, within the rural reality. It is estimated that the surgery will cost between R$25,000 and R$27 thousand.

In almost 60 days of confinement, counting from the debut of the attraction on September 14th until today, Tiago Piquilo has already pocketed R$ 25,000 in the dynamic proposals in the confinement, shown on the program and on Playplus – Record’s streaming platform, remember:

And that wasn’t all, he — and the other pedestrians, fill the piggy banks with the merchandising actions of the program’s sponsors in group competitions, throughout the weeks of coexistence. And some other ‘treats’, with a robot vacuum, billed on Wednesday afternoon.

We can’t forget about the fee. On top of all that, they even shelled out a large fee to sign the contract.

The surgery

The countryman underwent a phalloplasty – which consists in the enlargement of the genital organ – and since he started to speak publicly about the subject, he has not left the media anymore and won an invitation to participate in “A Fazenda 13”. The procedure took place in the middle of the year and the artist guaranteed that he does not run the risk of deforming his penis.

In an interview with UOL, the countryman said that, despite people’s curiosity, he would not reveal details about the result of the surgery – such as whether he actually enlarged the genital organ or performed a procedure hitherto unknown.

Until today, I have not said what I did, if I increased or if I did another procedure that is also possible. This is for you to see how the curiosity and judgments of some people may not mean, in fact, what it really is. It is a procedure that yes the increase and thickness is possible, but I didn’t say at any time if I did one or the two. Tiago piquilo

Within “A Fazenda 13”, the artist was asked about the impact of the surgery on sexual intercourse and described it as a comparison with the result of the procedure of a facial harmonization.

[Melhorou] for both. It is a facial harmonization, it is an intimate harmonization that is done. It’s not a thing where you go there, glue and do it, no, it’s a harmonization.

The singer also stated that it takes courage to face such a delicate surgical procedure, due to the exposure.

Did you know that the guy doing a surgery like that, for whoever is public or whatever work you expose yourself more to, it can cause a lot more harm than good because people imagine something very thunderous. This surgery is a super sensitive surgery, as it is an aesthetic one, there are details. People imagine that you’re going to have a surgery like this and you’re going to revolutionize your body, isn’t it? So automatically, when that happened, I felt a lot more shy than okay. James Piquilo

Fans approved surgery results

In the second week of “A Fazenda 2021”, the country singer became a topic on social networks, after fans observed, during the bath, the result of penile surgery performed by the country man.

The images with excerpts from the bath went viral with several messages from fans praising the artist’s dowry. “Wow”, “It was top” and “It took effect” were part of the extensive list of comments on Twitter.

2021 Farm: Tiago Piquilo takes a bath in his swim trunks and fans approve surgery Image: Playback/Playplus

As well as the public, who also did not fail to notice Tiago Piquilo at bath time was Rico Melquiades. In conversation with Valentina Francavilla and Aline Mineiro, the comedian made a point of praising the dowry of his colleague in confinement.

Have you noticed that there is a very large volume?

Aline Mineiro, then, wanted to know about Valentina Francavilla, ex-affair of the sertanejo before the reality show, about some intimate details.

Friend, when you saw it was weird?

“I don’t remember, but it was normal. No biggie,” said the former stage assistant of “Programa do Ratinho” (SBT). “So why did he want to do [a cirurgia]?” the ex-panicat asked again. “I don’t know,” snapped Valentina.

A Fazenda 2021: Rico comments on Tiago Piquilo’s penile surgery Image: Playback/Playplus

James stays

According to the poll part of the UOL, Tiago Piquilo will continue in “A Fazenda”, to fill the piggy bank even more. He is the favorite of readers to follow the dispute. Dayane Mello is preferred to leave the game. Who do you want to stay?

The Farm 2021: Who do you want to be on reality? 22.18% 34.03% 43.79% Total of 40275 wishes Validate your vote Incorrect text, please try again.

Asked to leave. Pedestrians who gave up or were expelled from ‘The Farm’