Tiago Iorc reappears with a different look and surprises fans

After spending time away from the media, the singer James Iorc is back. The artist surprised fans and released his newest single, Masculinity.

Through their social networks, the artist announced his return with the new musical project. work already arrived accompanied by a video clip incredible, directed by the artist himself together with Rafael Trindade.

On Instagram, Tiago shared an excerpt from the new clip, where he appears singing the song, which talks about toxic masculinity and its pitfalls. In addition, the artist also reflects on fame, career and personal life.

“That macho man, hurt. This violent man, raped man. Man without love, man unloved. We need to take responsibility, my friends. We create an extreme and oppressive world. Say there, if we’re not all crazy. For a hug. How tired”, says an excerpt of the song.

One of the highlights of this return of Tiago Iorc is his look. In the promotional material, the singer appears without her famous long hair, a registered trademark. With his head shaved, the artist still appeared sporting his very healthy body.

Among the Instagram comments, fans praised the artist’s return, who was missing since mid 2020.

“eeeeeee! welcome back @tiagoiorc 🤍”, “my god am I delusional”, “I’m finally missing you’, “this man is the walking metamorphosis itself”, “I’m speechless I can’t believe you’re BEAUTY AAAA” , were some messages from the fans.

Opened the career game

Last year Tiago Iorc gave an interview to Uol, where he commented on having left his career aside for a while. the artist who returned in 2019 with the praised album Reconstrução, said he needed to reflect on personal details.

“This question is very special, thank you very much for raising this issue. In fact, life as we know it tends to lead us towards entertainment, towards the anesthetic, precisely because we want to avoid looking at our monsters, our shadows, our issues that need to be faced with courage. The consequence of this is an increasingly perverse, violent and disunited society”, said Tiago.

About how he was living the quarantine, the artist guaranteed that was quite active in creations. “This period has been very delicate and transformative for everyone. I’m productive and I’ve been active in the creations,” he said.