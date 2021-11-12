Tiago Piquilo is eliminated from A Fazenda 13 with 26.87% of the votes – A Fazenda

The Farm 13 came to an end for Tiago Piquilo! The pawn was eliminated from the competition on the live program this Thursday (11), with 26.87% of the votes. The singer lost the dispute against Dayane Mello and Sthefane Matos for public preference in a vote held in R7.com.

Formation of the eighth farm

The formation of the eighth Roça took place last Tuesday (9). The night started with Rico Melquiades. The pawn, who won the Trial of Fire, decided to keep the Power of the Yellow Flame and deliver the Power of the Red Flame to Aline Mineiro. Soon after, the comedian read his parchment to his colleagues. Immune, he had to choose another participant to not receive votes from headquarters and opted for Mileide Mihaile.

Farmer Marina Ferrari nominated Dayane Mello for Roça. Sthefane Matos was chosen by the pawns, with 6 votes. The influencer pulled Tiago Piquilo da Baia. With the Power of the Red Flame in hand, Aline had to choose between earning R$5,000 and keeping Resta Um or nominating the fourth roceiro for R$10,000. The actress decided not to mess with the game. Gui Araujo was not saved by any of the pawns and took the last stool, but got rid of the hot seat by winning the Farmer’s Test.

Tiago’s Trajectory in The Farm

At the beginning of the confinement, Tiago released his voice and gave several advices to his colleagues, but he also isolated himself. Pedestrians even analyzed the participant’s behavior. “Tiago disappears out of nowhere and is half alone,” said Erasmo Viana. Over time, the singer’s quiet manner ended up winning over the peons, who cheered for his return to headquarters.

Erasmo and MC Gui approached the participant. Aline Mineiro, Dayane Mello, Rico Melquiades, Solange Gomes and Valentina Francavilla also strengthened ties with him.

Tiago won the Fire Test twice on the reality show. However, the singer blamed Lampião do Poder for his conflicts at the headquarters. He ended up arguing with Mileide Mihaile and Sthefane Matos.

Between singing and confidences, Tiago Piquilo is the eighth eliminated pawn of the season.

