Tiago Piquilo is eliminated from the farm of the week

by

Tiago Piquilo was the eighth eliminated from “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV). He was the least voted by the public, with 26.87% of the vote. Dayane Mello and Sthe Matos follow on the reality show.

“Tiagão, there is a heart!”, Adriane Galisteu said to the former pawn. “It’s part, part of the game, right? Normal,” replied the singer, calmly, remaining calm. “Dude, you’re awesome, you’re not shaken by these difficult moments”, said the presenter, surprised and Tiago replied:

When we entered, we already knew that we would have to go through this, that it is part of it, that it is normal, that it is a natural process, there is no way, right? It’s only one that will win, there’s no way, right? James Piquilo

Sthefane Matos was the first to be saved from the countryside, with 40.06% of the votes. Upon receiving the news of his elimination, Tiago applauded and hugged Dayane. “Stay with God,” he said. “Go Dayane, enjoy this moment! Go, girl, throw yourself! Go with everything!”, cheered Adriane Galisteu. “Thank you, Brazil!” she thanked.

How the field was formed

gui - Play/Playplus - Play/Playplus

Farm 2021: Gui Araujo wins the farmer’s test

Image: Playback/Playplus

The farmer of the week, Marina Ferrari, started the formation of the eighth farm, nominating Dayane Mello.

Winner of the fire test, Rico Melquiades took the power of the yellow flame and gave the red one to Aline Mineiro. With his power, he became immune and even immunized Mileide Mihaile from the house vows. Thus, the two could not receive votes from the house.

In the voting, Sthe Matos was the most voted in the house and pulled Tiago Piquilo from the bay.

Aline Mineiro received from Rico’s hands the power of the red flame. The ex-panicat had two options:

  • R$ 5 thousand and let the remaining one happen normally;
  • R$ 10 thousand and indicate the fourth and last farmer of the week.

Aline thought, thought and chose the R$ 5 thousand letting the game flow. The girl said that she was acting from the heart, which did not please the public inside and outside the house.

Gui Araujo was left over, going to the last stool on the farm and taking from Tiago the opportunity to take the farmer’s test. The ex-MTV won the farmer’s test and got rid of the hot seat.

‘A Fazenda 13’: The pedestrians who were eliminated or left the rural reality

The Farm 20020: Medrado is the first to leave the headquarters, asking to leave - Reproduction/Playplus

1 / 10

Medrado: 1st withdrawal

The Farm 20020: Medrado is the first to leave headquarters, asking to leave

Play/Playplus

The Farm 20020: Liziane was the first to be eliminated from the program - Reproduction/Playplus

two / 10

Liziane: 1st eliminated

The Farm 20020: Liziane was the first to be eliminated from the program

Play/Playplus

A Fazenda 20020: Nego do Borel was expelled from the competition - Reproduction/Playplus

3 / 10

Nego do Borel: 1st expelled

A Fazenda 20020: Nego do Borel was expelled from the competition

Play/Playplus

A Fazenda 2021: Mussunzinho makes a speech before the result of the second farm - Reproduction/PlayPlus

4 / 10

Mussunzinho: 2nd eliminated

A Fazenda 2021: Mussunzinho makes a speech before the result of the second farm

Play/PlayPlus

The Farm 2021: Erika Schneider in the formation of the third farm - Reproduction/PlayPlus

5 / 10

Erika Schneider: 3rd out

The Farm 2021: Erika Schneider in the formation of the third farm

Play/PlayPlus

The Farm 2021: Victor Pecoraro on the night of the fourth elimination - Reproduction/PlayPlus

6 / 10

Victor Pecoraro: 4th eliminated

The Farm 2021: Victor Pecoraro on the night of the fourth elimination

Play/PlayPlus

The Farm 2021: Lary Bottino during elimination from the farm - Reproduction/Playplus

7 / 10

Lary Bottino: 5th out

The Farm 2021: Lary Bottino during elimination from the fifth farm

Play/Playplus

Fazenda 2021: Tati Quebra Barraco is the sixth eliminated from the game - Reproduction/Playplus

8 / 10

Tati: 6th out

The Farm 2021: Tati Quebra Barraco is the sixth eliminated from the game

Play/Playplus

The Farm 2021: Erasmo Viana in the seventh edition of the farm - Reproduction/Playplus

9 / 10

Erasmo Viana: 7th eliminated

The Farm 2021: Erasmo Viana in the seventh crop of the edition

Play/Playplus

The Farm 2021: Tiago Piquilo on the night of the eighth elimination - Reproduction/PlayPlus

10 / 10

Tiago Piquilo: 8th eliminated

The Farm 2021: Tiago Piquilo on the night of the eighth elimination

Play/PlayPlus