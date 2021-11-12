Tiago Piquilo is eliminated from the farm of the week

Tiago Piquilo was the eighth eliminated from “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV). He was the least voted by the public, with 26.87% of the vote. Dayane Mello and Sthe Matos follow on the reality show.

“Tiagão, there is a heart!”, Adriane Galisteu said to the former pawn. “It’s part, part of the game, right? Normal,” replied the singer, calmly, remaining calm. “Dude, you’re awesome, you’re not shaken by these difficult moments”, said the presenter, surprised and Tiago replied:

When we entered, we already knew that we would have to go through this, that it is part of it, that it is normal, that it is a natural process, there is no way, right? It’s only one that will win, there’s no way, right? James Piquilo

Sthefane Matos was the first to be saved from the countryside, with 40.06% of the votes. Upon receiving the news of his elimination, Tiago applauded and hugged Dayane. “Stay with God,” he said. “Go Dayane, enjoy this moment! Go, girl, throw yourself! Go with everything!”, cheered Adriane Galisteu. “Thank you, Brazil!” she thanked.

How the field was formed

Farm 2021: Gui Araujo wins the farmer’s test Image: Playback/Playplus

The farmer of the week, Marina Ferrari, started the formation of the eighth farm, nominating Dayane Mello.

Winner of the fire test, Rico Melquiades took the power of the yellow flame and gave the red one to Aline Mineiro. With his power, he became immune and even immunized Mileide Mihaile from the house vows. Thus, the two could not receive votes from the house.

In the voting, Sthe Matos was the most voted in the house and pulled Tiago Piquilo from the bay.

Aline Mineiro received from Rico’s hands the power of the red flame. The ex-panicat had two options:

R$ 5 thousand and let the remaining one happen normally;

R$ 10 thousand and indicate the fourth and last farmer of the week.

Aline thought, thought and chose the R$ 5 thousand letting the game flow. The girl said that she was acting from the heart, which did not please the public inside and outside the house.

Gui Araujo was left over, going to the last stool on the farm and taking from Tiago the opportunity to take the farmer’s test. The ex-MTV won the farmer’s test and got rid of the hot seat.

