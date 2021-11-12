Ticket office: Atlético-MG exceeds R$ 11 million in net income and will hit the 2021 budget target | athletic-mg

What seemed very unlikely will happen. Atlético-MG will meet the 2021 budget target, which brought in R$ 19.2 million from box office income. With only 10 games since the fans’ return, the club has BRL 18 million in gross income.

It’s just a matter of time for Galo to get another R$1.2 million in income. It is worth remembering that the amount recorded in the 2021 budget is gross income, not net.

Cuca’s team will have four more games at home in 2021. There will be three rounds in the Brazilian – Juventude, Fluminense and Bragantino – in addition to the final game of the Copa do Brasil against Athletico-PR, on December 12th.

1 of 2 Atlético fans in the victory against Corinthians — Photo: Bruno Sousa/Atlético-MG Atlético fans in the victory against Corinthians — Photo: Bruno Sousa/Atletico-MG

Against Corinthians, last Wednesday, the 3-0 victory of Galo was accompanied by 52,400 paying fans, in a total of 58,700 people. It is the second largest audience, in both aspects, for Galo, second only to those who attended the derby against América (see below).

The gross BRL 18 million collected so far is the same amount that Atlético predicted last season, in which Mineirão was the entire Brazilian closed in the pandemic.

In the victory against Coelho, they were 60,142 athletic fans, establishing the largest audience for Galo in the new Mineirão, post-retirement, and only behind the 61,017 Cruzeiro in the final of the Copa do Brasil 2017, against Flamengo.

In terms of paying public, Atlético’s biggest in the new Mineirão is still the decision of Libertadores 2013, against Olimpia, in 2014: 56,557 paying fans.