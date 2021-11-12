Tie with Dilma – Opinion

Soaring, inflation hit another grim record last month, when prices paid by households rose 1.25%, the highest rate for an October since rising 1.31% in 2002. Vaccination has mitigated the risk of the pandemic, but no immunizing agent protects the population against the increase in the cost of goods and services essential to life. Battling hard to buy what he needs to survive, the Brazilian has already faced a price increase of 8.24% in the ten months from January. The accumulated variation in 12 months, of 10.67%, equaled that of the calendar year of 2015, one of the unforgettable milestones of the government of President Dilma Rousseff. President Jair Bolsonaro will still have more than a year to overcome the economic disorder and fiscal disarray created by his PT predecessor. He has been striving for this and it is fair to acknowledge his efforts.

Nobody can deny, either, the scope of the disaster. In October, price increases occurred in the nine major groups of items covered by the survey, as well as in all states and the Federal District. The country’s capital enters this story in two ways, as an area hit by inflation and as a place of origin of inflationary pressures. In the brasiliense scenario, for example, there were omissions and actions in the incompetent treatment of the water crisis, foreseen for a long time, and its effects on electricity production and other forms of use.

The federal capital has also been the main stage for the Pocketnarian actions, concentrated on private interests, far from government obligations and dangerous for public accounts. Insecurity and exchange rate instability have been notorious effects of this behavior, with undeniable reflections on inflation and on expectations, more pessimistic every week, of economic growth in this and in the coming years.

When inflation accelerates and spreads, as has happened in Brazil, it is somewhat fanciful to seek out the villains, as was said in the past, in each release of a new monthly balance sheet. There is a clear inflationary metastasis and this is the most important fact for those who, like the Central Bank’s directors, should take care of the therapy. But it is worth, realistically, to point out the most painful aspects of this disarray, such as the rise in food prices, the increase in public transport and the increase in electricity and cooking gas prices, with rates accumulated in 12 months of 11 .71%, 9.80%, 30.27% and 35.90%, respectively, according to the latest data from the Broad National Consumer Price Index (IPCA).

International quotations and mismatches in supply chains, observed globally, only partially explain the inflationary surge in Brazil. The exchange disarray, the central power’s incompetence and the businessmen’s insecurity are important factors to understand why the Brazilian inflation has been one of the three biggest of the member countries of the Group of 20 (G-20). This, too, differentiates President Bolsonaro’s performance.