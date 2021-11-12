Tourism picks up again and should generate 81,700 vacancies in high season

The flexibilization of social isolation measures, resulting from the advance of vaccination against covid-19, has revived the pace of activity in tourist services. The segment is expected to hire 478.1 thousand formal workers between November 2021 and February 2022.

Of this total, 81.7 thousand will be specifically aimed at meeting the demand of the high season, with temporary vacancies, according to a survey carried out by the National Confederation of Commerce of Goods, Services and Tourism (CNC).

According to the Tourism Activities Index, calculated by the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE), the volume of revenue from the sector has increased 49.1% since the end of the second wave of the pandemic in Brazil. And, although it is still 20.7% below the level registered before the start of the health crisis, it is the best result since February 2020.

With this scenario continuing, CNC projects that tourist activities will earn R$ 171.9 billion over the next high season, which would contribute to bringing the level of revenue volume to the level registered immediately before the start of the pandemic as of May of 2022.

According to the president of CNC, José Roberto Tadros, a sign of partial reactivation of activities is the behavior of sectorial prices.

“Although, during the first wave of the covid-19 pandemic, tourist services have become cheaper, with reductions of 6.3% in hotel and inn rates and 28.5% in air tickets, for example, in the last few months, the resumption of demand and, mainly, the evolution of tariffs, such as electricity, have been putting pressure on practically all prices in the economy,” he said.

According to the entity, just in 2021, electricity accumulated a high of 24.97% and energy expenditures represent, on average, 19% of costs in accommodation services and 15% in bars and restaurants

“Even so, from March 2020 to October 2021, the average change in prices for tourist services (+7.8%) was below the inflation measured by the IPCA-15 (+11.8%) and some typical services of the The sector still presented prices lower than those practiced before the beginning of the health crisis, such as accommodation (-5.7%), transport per application (-6.7%) and intercity bus tickets (-10.7%)”, informed the CNC .

Advancement in vaccination

The study also points out that the positive impacts of flexibilization have been noticed in the generation of formal jobs in tourist activities.

In 2020, when the sector presented a 36% retraction in the volume of revenues, the difference between the number of admissions (897.51 thousand) and dismissals (1.13 million) produced an annual negative balance of 238.68 thousand vacancies, according to data from the General Register of Employed and Unemployed Persons (Caged).

Between January and September 2021, before the start of the hiring period for the high season, companies had already registered a positive balance of 167,53 thousand formal jobs. Most of these vacancies (126.8 thousand) were created as of May, with the advance of vaccination.

The CNC economist responsible for the research, Fabio Bentes, analyzes that, traditionally, the segment that offers the most temporary opportunities at this time of year is bars and restaurants.

“For the season started this year, the branch should answer for 77.5% or 63,400 vacancies. Another branch that usually stands out is the lodging, which, historically, offers almost all of it during the period (97.2 %) of its temporary vacancies over twelve months. For the high season 2021/2022, this segment should account for 13.8% (11.2 thousand) of the total jobs created in tourism”.

Regarding occupations, the main professionals demanded by the sector during the next high season should be receptionists (14.49 thousand vacancies); cooks and assistants (8.09 thousand); chambermaids (7.30 thousand); waiters and assistants (4.76 thousand); and laundry assistants (7.76 thousand). The expectation is that São Paulo (23.49 thousand vacancies), Rio de Janeiro (10.34 thousand) and Minas Gerais (7.43 thousand) will offer half of the total number of vacancies.