Toyota Hilux 2022 arrives with new equipment list

Toyota has just announced the arrival of the 2022 line of the Hilux pickup in Brazil with important news. As explained by the brand, the new range will debut in stores from November 25th and will have the differential of the equipment list filled with new technology and convenience items. Plus, it gains enhancements to the Toyota Safety Sense active safety package.

The SR, SRV and SRX versions now come standard with automatic and digital two-zone air conditioning. The system features a central unit and individual front and rear controls. The brand bets on the efficiency of the resource and guarantees that it does not represent extra fuel expenses.

In addition, the top-of-the-line SRX configuration gains a 360º Panoramic View Monitor – PVM vision monitor system. The feature is added in the display mode to support the driver in identifying movements around the entire vehicle, combining a front camera, one on each side and a rear, totaling four devices to cover all angles of the model.

Also in terms of safety, Toyota added a new function to the Toyota Safety Sense (TSS) system, through the frontal pre-collision system (PCS), which now also detects pedestrians and cyclists. The function is only enabled on the SRX version – the only one to offer the standard security package in the line. For the SR entry variant, front and rear parking sensors have been added.

Under the hood, the 2.8 turbodiesel engine with 204 hp and 50.9 kgfm of torque at 2,800 rpm is highlighted. The only difference is the configurations equipped with a 6-speed manual transmission, which deliver torque of 42.8 kgfm at 3,400 revolutions.

Toyota Hilux price list: