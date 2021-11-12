Toyota Hilux 2022 has news and reaches up to R$ 306,990

The Toyota Hilux 2022 arrived with news in safety and comfort. The Japanese brand’s average pickup, however, became more expensive. Its price now reaches R$ 306,990, surpassing even the more expensive Amarok V6.

As a novelty, the Hilux 2022 now comes standard with dual zone air conditioning with rear seat outlets, as well as a 360° camera system. Another novelty is the expansion of the capabilities of the Toyota Safety Sense package.

The dual zone air becomes part of the SR, SRV and SRX versions, further increasing comfort with the rear air outlets, which ensure more comfort for those behind.

The 360-degree monitoring system is presented in the Toyota Play multimedia, which has 8 inches and projection for Google Android Auto and Apple CarPlay systems.

The system is called Panoramic View Monitor (PVM), and is unique to the high-end SRX version. In safety, Toyota Safety Sense starts to detect pedestrians and cyclists as well.

This package also includes adaptive cruise control and lane change warning system with direction correction. On Hilux SR, content now includes front and rear parking sensors.

With a five-year or 150,000 km warranty, the Toyota Hilux 2022 is offered in single, double or cabin chassis versions, with six airbags (CD), traction and stability controls, ramp start assistant, descent control, among others. other security items.

Also having a native GPS navigator, digital TV and DVD player in multimedia, Hilux 2022 also offers leather seats and multifunctional steering wheel. The engine is centered on GD 2.8 diesel with 204 horsepower and 50.9 kgfm at 2800 rpm with automatic transmission.

Also with six gears, the manual version has 42.8 kgfm at 3,400 rpm and both have 4×4 traction with reduced.

Toyota Hilux 2022 – Prices

Toyota Hilux SRX – BRL 306,990

Toyota Hilux SRV – BRL 273,990

Toyota Hilux SR – BRL 257,490

Toyota Hilux DC/C STD – BRL 230,590

Toyota Hilux S/C STD – R$ 215,490

Toyota Hilux C/C – BRL 208,090