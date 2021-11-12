Training at Atlético-MG: doubts, Mariano and Nacho Fernández do work in physiotherapy | athletic-mg

Atlético-MG’s training started early, after the 3-0 victory against Corinthians. And without much new in relation to the clinical picture of Mariano and Nacho Fernández. Both feel discomfort in the left thigh and have had physical therapy work on the inside of the CT.

The cast replay was at 9 am this Thursday. Atlético will only play again on Tuesday, in Curitiba, against Athletico-PR, for the 33rd round. According to the training photos, the activity was only at the gym, with reserves and holders.

And there is no provision for free time. The team has activities on Friday afternoons, and also on two days of the weekend. On Monday, it’s time to take the plane to Paraná. It is certain that Cuca will not have five players: those called up (Alonso, Franco, Savarino and Vargas), as well as Guilherme Arana, suspended.

1 of 2 Cristiano Nunes (physical trainer) guides Dodô, Dylan and Neto — Photo: Pedro Souza/Atlético-MG Cristiano Nunes (physical trainer) guides Dodô, Dylan and Neto — Photo: Pedro Souza/Atlético-MG

If Mariano and Nacho Fernández are unable to act, Cuca already has substitutes available. Guga took the place of the full-back when Mariano felt his thigh in the second half. He had already served in the second half against Coelho, by cramp.