Treasury Direct: interest on papers rises on this 5th; inflation bond maturing in 2055 pays semiannual interest on the 6th

SAO PAULO – The public bond market traded through the Treasury Direct operates with an increase in rates on the afternoon of Thursday (11), reversing the mixed movement registered at the beginning of negotiations.

Investors echo the speech of Fernanda Guardado, director of International Affairs and Corporate Risk Management​ at the Central Bank. At an event today, the BC director indicated that with the set of information that the monetary authority has today, the pace of tightening of 1.50 points in the Selic still seems appropriate for the next meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee (Copom), which takes place in December.

At Tesouro Direto, in the 3:30 pm update, the 2024 Prefixed Treasury was the only security that remained stable in premiums, with a return of 11.87% per year – the same value seen in the early morning. Previously, the interest offered by the paper was 11.93%.

At the same time, the profitability offered by the Prefixed Treasury 2031 was 11.51% per year – a percentage that showed an improvement in relation to the 11.35% seen the day before and in comparison with the 11.36% registered at the beginning of the day.

Among inflation-linked securities, the real return offered by the Treasury IPCA+ 2035 and 2045 was 5.19% in the afternoon update, against 5.15% in the previous session.

It is worth remembering that the Treasury IPCA+ 2055, with payment of semiannual interest, had negotiations suspended since last Monday (8). The reason is that Tesouro Direto usually prohibits the purchase of the bond four business days before the coupon payment, which takes place tomorrow (12).

If the investor wants to redeem the paper, trading will also be suspended. However, in this case, the suspension occurs two business days before the coupon payment.

Check the prices and rates of all government bonds available for purchase at Tesouro Direto that were offered this Thursday afternoon (11):

Retail, near Copom and departure from BC

On the local radar, attention is focused on retail sales, which fell 1.3% in September compared to August. The data were informed this Thursday (11) by the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE). This is the second consecutive drop, after the biggest increase of the year, which was registered in July: 3.1%.

In the year, the retail accumulates growth of 3.8% and in the last 12 months, an increase of 3.9%. In the annual comparison, the fall was 5.5%.

The data was worse than expected. According to Refinitiv consensus, the expectation was for a drop of 0.6% in sales in September compared to August and a drop of 4.25% compared to September 2020.

These data are important to measure how the recent tightening of monetary policy and the advance of inflation have affected the purchasing power of consumers.

Also on the economic agenda, investors echo the speech of Fernanda Guardado, from the Central Bank. At an Itaú Unibanco event, the director said that the Central Bank makes it clear that the signal for the next steps is conditional.

However, she highlighted that the monetary authority does not currently observe “very drastic” changes in relation to what it had already signaled in the last Monetary Policy Committee (Copom), when the authority raised the Selic by 1.5 percentage points to 7.75 %.

Also on Thursday, the Central Bank announced the departure of director Fabio Kanczuk at the end of his term on December 31, 2021. To head the Economic Policy Directorate, BC president Roberto Campos Neto appointed economist Diogo Abry Guillen. The appointment is made by the President of the Republic, after approval by the Federal Senate.

Amendments by the rapporteur, PEC dos Precatórios and Auxílio Brasil

The Minister of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) Dias Toffoli followed the vote of Minister Rosa Weber and yesterday ended the judgment that suspended, by preliminary injunction, the payment of the so-called rapporteur’s amendments with eight votes in favor and two against, which came from ministers Gilmar Mendes and Nunes Marques.

In the decision, Rosa Weber determined the suspension of payment of amendments and publicity of distributed amounts, benefited parliamentarians and use of resources. The action will still have the merits appreciated by the plenary of the STF.

Also the day before, Davi Alcolumbre (DEM-AP), president of the Constitution and Justice Committee (CCJ) of the Senate, said that he intends to guide the PEC dos Precatórios on November 24th. Alcolumbre stated that the desire of Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), president of the Senate, is for the proposal to pass through the CCJ and then be analyzed by the House’s plenary.

Yesterday, the Mixed Budget Commission (CMO) approved a project that makes room in the social security budget in favor of the Ministry of Citizenship, in the amount of R$ 9.3 billion, with the objective of funding the Auxílio Brasil – new program for government income transfer that replaces Bolsa Família.

The Jair Bolsonaro government had submitted this project to Congress at the end of October to make the reallocation of resources feasible. The proposal should be considered this Thursday in a session of the National Congress.

external radar

On the international stage, the Asian stock exchanges had varied performances among themselves today, with a positive highlight for the developer Evergrande, after the Chinese media vehicle Cailanshe report that various holders of the company’s securities have received payments due by the company.

In Europe, the main indicator of the day was the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of the United Kingdom, which grew 1.3% in the third quarter. It was the weakest rate since the beginning of lockdowns on account of the Covid-19 pandemic.

