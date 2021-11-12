Treasury Selic: get to know Treasury Direct, which can be good for every portfolio – 11/11/2021

Of every R$10 invested in Tesouro Direto, nearly R$4 goes to Treasury Selic bonds. That’s because Treasury Selic sales represent almost 40% of the Treasury Direct’s total, according to data from the last published balance sheet.

If this investment is so popular at Tesouro Direto, it’s what we’re going to talk about in the second installment of the series. Direct Treasure Map. The column also brings the video below, which tells how much an investment of R$ 100 per month in this investment would yield.

When investing in the Treasury Selic, as well as in other Treasury Direct bonds, you lend money to the government and the government undertakes to return the amount on the maturity date, of course, plus interest.

The Treasury Selic’s characteristic is that this interest is variable. It changes according to the Selic, the country’s basic interest rate. The Central Bank sets the target for this rate, at the so-called Copom meeting. There are eight meetings throughout the year.

If the Selic goes up, it means that the title will follow it and earn more. On the contrary, if it falls, the yield will be a little lower. It’s always worth remembering: you don’t lose money, it just pays a little less.

To make it even clearer, when I started investing, Selic was at 15% a year. That’s why the Selic Treasury yielded close to that. Over time, the interest started to fall until reaching 2% a year in 2020. At this stage my investment was not negative, it just started to yield much less. Nowadays, the Selic has returned to an uptrend.

Nobody really knows what level the Selic will be at in a few years, but that doesn’t mean that the Selic Treasury shouldn’t be in your wallet.

The Treasury Selic is suitable for almost every investor for a few reasons. The first is that this title yields more than savings. Remember that on the date of publication of this column, savings accounted for 70% of the Selic. In other words, the gross income (not counting Income Tax) is a third lower than the Treasury Selic, which yields 100% of rate.

Another reason is the way this public bond pays. It is always worth remembering that savings do not pay every day, only on the 30th birthday. The Selic Treasury is corrected daily. In other words, you will see your money earn a little bit every day.

Precisely because of this characteristic, it is ideal for people who have short-term plans or who are forming an emergency or opportunity reserve. In other words, perfect for those who want to keep some money, which can be used if something unforeseen or an investment opportunity arises. The money from this reserve needs to be easily available, something that the Selic Treasury provides.

Deadlines and yield

On the recording date of this video there are two deadlines: 2024 and 2027. Historically, the Selic Treasury was only offered for one period. Until February 2021, for example, there was only one Treasury Selic for 2025. You may be wondering why there are now two expiry dates.

Basically, this is due to the volatility and the mark-to-market effect, which will be the subject of another column.

For now, what you need to know is that every day the price of the bond can change a little, especially if it is a fixed rate or inflation bond.

Post-fixes are adjusted every day by the Selic interest rate and, therefore, suffer less mark-to-market, but even so, in times of high volatility and uncertainty, there may be a small change in prices.

This is very rare. In 20 years, they were twice as expressive in which the titles fell in a few months: in 2002, in Lula’s election, and in 2020, in the pandemic.

The fact is that the Treasury issued two Selic Treasury bonds with different maturities for different strategies. The bond with faster maturity does not have as much fluctuation, but it pays a bonus above the Selic a little lower. The longer one can oscillate more, but it also has a slightly higher yield.

To invest in either of the two, you need around R$100.

Questions about the Selic Treasury? Comment below or on our social networks (Instagram or YouTube).