Tributes from family and friends mark service and mass in memory of Marília Mendonça and producer

RIO — Tributes from family and friends marked the ceremonies in memory of singer Marília Mendonça and producer Henrique Bonfim Ribeiro, who died after a plane crash in Caratinga (MG). A cult for the artist was held this Thursday night in Goiânia, while a seventh-day mass was celebrated at the same time for the producer, also in the capital of Goiânia.

Restricted to people close to the family, the service in honor of Marília had an emotional speech from her mother, Ruth Dias, as well as a religious song sung by the duo Maiara and Maraisa, friends of the singer. The sertanejos Henrique and Juliano were also present at the Assembly of God church. Murilo Huff, ex-boyfriend and father of Marília’s son, was there. Little Leo didn’t show up.

— At home it was sad, because she kind of brightened up the house. She spoke loudly, laughed loudly, everything was very intense. She loved too much, everything about her had to be like that, exaggerated in everything, in joy. I want to thank God and each one of you who are present here. Thank you so much for coming here to pay this tribute to her,” Ruth said at the ceremony.

Mother of Marília Mendonça, Ruth Dias, gave an emotional speech during a service in memory of the singer Photo: Reproduction

The duo Maiara and Maraisa also went up to the altar to sing in honor of Marília. During the song, Maraisa could not contain her tears. “God is everything, God knows everything,” said the artist.

seventh day mass

The seventh-day mass for Henrique Ribeiro, 32, was also held in Goiânia, where he lived. The ceremony took place at the Nossa Senhora da Assunção Parish, the same parish where relatives and friends gathered six years ago to honor Cristiano Araújo, seven days after the death of him and his girlfriend, Allanam, in a car accident. Henrique worked with the country singer and most of Cristiano’s employees joined Marília’s team after the tragedy.

Seventh-day Mass for Henrique Ribeiro was honored by relatives and friends Photo: Reproduction

At the end of the celebration, co-workers, friends and family gathered to honor him with the song “Cê que saber”, by Cristiano, famous for the refrain “What we have for today is saudade”.

A friend of the producer, artistic director Rafael Vanucci, described him as “a man with an easy smile”, who “knew how to collect friendships and respect wherever he went”. He also praised the relationship between Henrique and Marília.

– They had a synergy, a love for each other that enchanted, a very great respect. Every show, before starting, when handing the microphone to Marília, he would give her a kiss on the forehead – he recalled.

burials

Marília Mendonça was buried last Saturday in the Parque Memorial Cemetery in Goiânia. The burial was also restricted to relatives and friends. The body was taken in a funeral procession from the Goiânia Arena gym to the location. Thousands of fans came to say goodbye to the singer.

Henrique Ribeiro was buried in the Jardim da Saudade Cemetery, in the Bahian capital Salvador, where he was born. Before the burial, hundreds of family and friends said goodbye to the producer in the cemetery chapel, where the body was buried.