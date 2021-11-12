Two suspected cases of ‘mad cow disease’ are monitored in RJ

Fiocruz (Oswaldo Cruz Foundation) monitors two cases of CJD (Creutzfeldt Jakob disease), a neurodegenerative disease popularly known as “mad cow disease”. One of the patients had a confirmed diagnosis and the other is still being investigated.

According to the National Institute of Infectious Diseases Evandro Chagas, Fiocruz, the suspicion is that the two patients have the so-called “sporadic form” of the disease, unrelated to the consumption of beef contaminated with Bovine Spongiform Encephalitis (BSE).

The Ministry of Agriculture also issued a statement confirming that the suspicions are not associated with meat consumption, allaying fears of a possible impact on Brazilian exports.

The two people are hospitalized at Fiocruz’s Covid-19 Pandemic Hospital Center. One of the patients is from Duque de Caxias, in Baixada Fluminense. According to the city hall, the patient in the city is a 55-year-old man who, in late October, presented symptoms of dementia and ataxia, which is the loss or irregularity of muscle coordination.

The other affected person, the one who has not yet had a confirmed diagnosis, is, according to the State Health Department of Rio de Janeiro, a 59-year-old woman who also had her first symptoms in October. The Reuters agency had found out that she is a resident of Belford Roxo, also in Baixada Fluminense, but the information was not confirmed by the state health department.

The Belford Roxo city hall has not yet responded to the questions sent by the report of the UOL.

What is CJD (Creuzfeldt Jakob Disease)

CJD is a disease that attacks the central nervous system, causing dementia and movement abnormalities. She is fatal.

This disease has five different forms of transmission.

The first and most recurrent (responsible for about 85% of cases) is the “sporadic”, when there is no known infectious source or evidence in the patient’s family history, as in the suspected case in Duque de Caxias.

Between 10% and 15% of cases are hereditary, the result of a genetic mutation.

The other three ways of transmission are much rarer.

One of them would be a consequence of the use of neurosurgical instruments or contaminated intracerebral electrodes during transplant surgery. Another, by ingesting meat from cattle with mad cow disease, with the vCJD variant. Great Britain has also reported a case of transmission of vCJD through a blood transfusion.

History of the disease in Brazil

According to the Ministry of Health, from 2005 (when CJD surveillance was instituted in Brazil) to 2014, 603 suspected cases of the disease were identified. None of them were of the vCJD variant.

However, in early September this year, the export of beef to China was suspended after suspected cases were identified in Minas Gerais and Mato Grosso.

In the 1980s and 1990s, an outbreak of CJD in the UK resulted in the death of dozens of people and led to the slaughter of four million animals.