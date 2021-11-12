UK confirms first case of Covid-19 in pet dog in the country

LONDON – The British government reported on Wednesday the first case of Covid-19 in a pet dog in the country. The infection was confirmed after tests carried out at the Agency for Plant and Animal Health (APHA) laboratory in Weybridge on the last day 3. The dog is recovering at home.

According to authorities, available evidence suggests that the animal contracted the new coronavirus from its owners, who previously tested positive for the disease. In contrast, experts point out that there is no evidence that the dog transmitted the virus to their owners or that pets or domestic animals can infect people.

“Dogs are very rare to be infected and usually show only moderate clinical signs and recover within a few days,” said the government’s chief veterinarian, Christine Middlemiss. – There is no clear evidence to suggest that pets directly transmit the virus to humans. We will continue to monitor this situation closely and will update our pet owner guidelines should the situation change.

Small number of infections

This is not the first time, however, that pets have tested positive for Covid-19. The same laboratory that conducted the tests detected coronaviruses in a cat last year. A study from the Netherlands had also indicated that the virus is relatively common in dogs and cats of infected people.

– Covid-19 is predominantly spread from person to person, but in some situations the virus can spread from people to animals. According to general public health guidelines, one should wash hands regularly, including before and after contact with animals – explained the epidemiologist Katherine Russell, of the Health Security Agency of the United Kingdom (UKHSA).

The case was reported to the World Organization for Animal Health as part of an international commitment. To date, there have been a small number of confirmed infections in pets in other countries in Europe, North America and Asia.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) also suggests that there is a low risk of getting Covid-19 from a pet.

“Based on the information available so far, the risk of animals spreading Covid-19 among people is considered low,” it says.

In addition to dogs and cats, outbreaks of Covid-19 were detected in mink farms, which led to the mass slaughter of these animals, as occurred in Denmark. Transmission to minks was still reported in countries like the Netherlands and Poland. According to the CDC, there is no evidence that these animals play a significant role in the spread of the disease.