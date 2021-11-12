‘Um Lugar ao Sol’: Christian marries Barbara after being ‘buried’ by Lara | come around

The first week of Um Lugar ao Sol is full of strong emotions, isn’t it? And here comes more moments for our heart to beat faster.

😭Whoa! Will have burial?

Prepare the handkerchiefs that many tears will roll in the this friday’s chapter, 11/12. call us spoilers 👇

Christian and Renato are separated in childhood

🧍🧍Christofer was adopted by a wealthy family who changed his name to Renato, while Christian lived his entire childhood in an orphanage.

🧍🧍 When he turns 18, Christian discovers that he has a twin brother and decides to go after him in Rio de Janeiro. After 10 years of searching, fate finally brought the brothers face to face.

Christian and Renato are face to face

🧍🧍 At the time of the reunion, Christian reveals to his brother that he is being threatened with death by drug dealers.

🧍🧍 Thinking about getting his twin out of this complicated situation, Christofer/Renato goes after the drug dealers and ends up being murdered in his place.

Renato faces drug dealers

Stunned by the whirlwind of things that happened overnight in his life, Christian surrendered to the temptation to assume the identity of Christofer/Renato once and for all.

Lara (Andréia Horta) will be shocked by news of the death of Christian (Cauã Reymond) in 'Um Lugar ao Sol'

Because he thinks he doesn’t deserve the love of Lara (Andréia Horta), the boy thought it best to let his lover believe that he’s dead.

Devastated, Lara will be in tears not knowing that the one being buried is actually her brother-in-law.

Bárbara (Alinne Moraes) kisses Christian/Renato (Cauã Reymond) after a marriage proposal in 'Um Lugar ao Sol'

Wedding in sight 🤵🏻‍

💍Determined to continue the life of his twin brother who died trying to get rid of his bar, Christian is going to dive once and for all into Christofer/Renato’s life.

💍After a radical change in appearance, the boy will try to start a new life alongside his sister-in-law, Barbara (Alinne Moraes), who has no idea that his great love is dead.

💍Despite her suspicion of the sudden change in her lover’s behavior, Barbara will surrender to the request she always wanted to hear from Renato.

“I’m sorry, Renato, but I’ve heard this before. Don’t play with me. (…) You’re asking me to marry you, is that it?”

Is it pictures of the bridal party you want? Hold that spoiler!

Barbara marries Christian/Renato in 'Um Lugar ao Sol'

5 out of 6 Christian/Renato and Barbara at toast time! — Photo: Globe Christian/Renato and Barbara at toast time! — Photo: Globe

6 of 6 Christian/Renato and Bárbara will have a wedding ‘Um Lugar ao Sol’ — Photo: Globo Christian/Renato and Bárbara will have a wedding ‘Um Lugar ao Sol’ — Photo: Globo

Hold that anxiety! The wedding scenes will be shown in the chapter on Saturday, the 13th.

