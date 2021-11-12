Uncertainty in China for Evergrande makes Bitcoin (BTC) drop to $65,000

Wednesday (10) was a busy one for Bitcoin (BTC) which saw its price soar to a new all-time high hours before crumbling with the rise of a new wave of fears over the future of Evergrande.

The announcement that US inflation rose 6.2 percent year-on-year at the fastest pace seen in 30 years sent bitcoin — a financial asset seen as a hedge against inflation — hitting a record price of $68,789 at the end of the year. last morning, according to CoinMarketCap.

Throughout the afternoon, the cryptocurrency continued to trade above $68,000, but around 4:00 pm it began a downward movement that culminated in a low of $64,050 on the day.

This Thursday morning (11), bitcoin improved its performance a little, but continues to operate at a drop of 2.5% in the last 24 hours, now worth US$ 65,200. In Brazil, the asset is traded at around R$365 thousand, according to the Index of the Bitcoin Portal.

Bitcoin’s devaluation began as word spread that Evergrande, the debt-ridden Chinese real estate giant, had missed the deadline to pay interest on outstanding bonds.

German creditor Deutsche Marktscreening Agentur (DMSA) declared that Evergrande was officially in default and would file bankruptcy against the group.

However, Bloomberg revealed that the default suggested by the DMSA was not true, as Evergrande paid that same day $148 million in accrued interest on three bonds issued by the group.

Anyway, the news had a negative impact on the stock market and, consequently, crypto-actives such as bitcoin also registered losses on the day.

Altcoins go back to red

Bitcoin volatility is influencing most of the cryptocurrencies in the market that have gone red this morning.

The Ethereum (ETH) which yesterday renewed its all-time high to $4,859, failed to break $5,000 and is now trading at $4.710, down 0.7% on the day.

Cardano (ADA) faces the biggest devaluation of the day among the 10 largest cryptocurrencies in the sector, falling 6.3% and now worth US$ 2.12. Earlier, the ADA hit a low of $1.94.

Other altcoins are also in the negative this Thursday, including Binance Coin (-3.3%) Solana (-0.2%), XRP (-0.8%) and Polkadot (-5.4%) and Dogecoin (- 5%).