Understand the project launched by Bolsonaro that exchanges ICMS for food donation

President Jair Bolsonaro announced, this Thursday morning (11), the government program Brasil Fraterno – Alimentos no Prato, which intends to increase corporate donations to public and private food banks throughout Brazil.

In exchange, companies receive tax exemption and an alternative to avoid the disposal of unsold food in industry stocks and on market shelves, responsible for a billion-dollar loss to companies in the sector every year.

The government seeks to build a social image in the country and starts launching the program as an initiative to fight hunger after ending Bolsa Família and working for the launch of Auxílio Brasil, which has not yet been formalized.

According to data from a survey by the Brazilian Research Network on Food and Nutritional Sovereignty and Security (Rede Pensan), Brazil has at least 19 million people suffering from hunger, a situation aggravated by the pandemic and the economic crisis.

To enable the increase in products donated to those who are hungry, the food retail sector entities are defining together with the government, including the participation of the Ministry of Economy, the adoption of a new regulatory concept for the disposal of food, says the president of the Food Industry Association, João Dornellas.

The idea is to give more longevity to non-perishable foods, which will be donated to food banks instead of being discarded by supermarkets and other companies in the food industry.

According to Dornellas, who was present at the launch of the program alongside the president and Minister of Citizenship, João Roma, the initiative aims to avoid 42% of losses in the supermarket sector in Brazil.

For this, companies are authorized to change the “valid until…” on non-perishable food packaging for “preferably consume before…”.

In practice, this means extending the life of more processed foods, which will be donated by companies in exchange for ICMS exemptions. Perishable foods, such as meat and milk, are left out and continue to have an established expiration date.

In addition to the tax reduction, companies are benefited by reducing the cost of disposal, which caused, in 2020, BRL 3.6 billion in losses to the sector, according to a survey by Abras (Brazilian Association of Supermarkets).

Although the project contemplates possibilities for companies to reduce tax and operating costs, the main proposal is to fight the advance of hunger in the country, says João Galassi, president of Abras.

“We are not dealing with tax waivers, but with social awareness,” said the executive, who was also present at the launching ceremony.

Donating in exchange for exemption was already possible

The project presented by the president regulates the adhesions to the Brazilian Network of Food Banks (RBBA) and allows more companies to take part in the food donation program.

The proposal is to expand the donation in exchange for ICMS exemption, which has existed since March 2021, but which had low adherence until now and raised, throughout 2021, R$ 42 million in food.

How companies can donate

The program seeks to connect, through the federal government’s portal, companies interested in donating food to institutions located in every state in the country.

The platform gathers complete data from food banks included in the Brazilian Network of Food Banks (RBBA), operated by almost 10,000 institutions that make the distribution.

How to apply for ICMS exemption

Once the donation is made, the donating company must present to the Ministry of Citizenship, through the website or by e-mail [email protected], a copy of the donation tax document or declaration of confirmation of receipt from the beneficiary entity within four months of the date of the donation. Donation.

How to receive donations

The government’s website also receives the registration of institutions that distribute food. Entities must prove the distribution of donations to other institutions or direct delivery to citizens.