Unimed will be present in several Amrec cities with free actions for the community

Unimed Criciúma promotes a series of actions aimed at the community in different municipalities in southern Santa Catarina. It is Unimed in the City, with the objective of bringing the health cooperative and people closer together. This time, the initiative is being held in Içara, at Praça Matriz, downtown, from Thursday to Saturday, 11th to 13th.

Next week, from Wednesday to Friday, the 17th to the 19th, Unimed in the City will be in Urussanga, at Praça Anita Garibaldi, downtown. And the following week, from Tuesday to Thursday, the 23rd to the 25th, the action will take place in the city of Siderópolis, at Praça Central.

In the places mentioned, blood glucose tests and blood pressure measurements will be made available, all free of charge. The services are performed by the Nursing team at the Unimed Laboratory.

“Our aim is to be closer to the community and strengthen preventive medicine, in other words, the prevention of diseases. Therefore, Unimed in the City has already been in Araranguá, Santa Rosa do Sul, Turvo, Sombrio, Forquilhinha and, now, it will be in other Amrec cities”, highlights the president of Unimed Criciúma, Dr. Leandro Avany Nunes.

Collaboration: Vanessa Amando | Press Office Unimed Criciúma