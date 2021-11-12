Unimed’s national president meets with the regional unit to discuss expansion and new investments – Acorda Cidade

Published on 11/11/2021 21:03.

The National President of Unimed, Luiz Paulo Tostes Coimbra, stressed that the objective of the meeting today was to strengthen ties with Unimed in Feira and expand the opportunities for serving customers of the healthcare operator.

Photo: Paulo José/Acorda Cidade

wake up city

The president of Central Nacional Unimed (CNU) visited Feira de Santana this Thursday (11), where he met with the board of directors of Unimed Feira de Santana and Hospital Unimed. The network’s expansion plans were presented at the meeting, which from now on will be called Unimed Baía de Todos-os-Santos.

According to the president of Unimed in Feira de Santana, João Carlos Cavalcante, the network has had a partnership with the national center since April 2019 and after new investments will act from now on serving cities such as Alagoinhas, Salvador and the Metropolitan Region and other cities that did not have regional Unimed action.

Photo: Paulo José/Acorda Cidade

“We have already signed a signature of intentions together with the Centro das Indústrias. And today we also present the name change to the public, as we are no longer Unimed Feira, but Unimed Baía de Todos-os-Santos, headquartered in Feira de Santana. The Unimed system allowed us to work in the regions of Alagoinhas, Salvador and the Metropolitan Region, Feira de Santana and regions that had no regional Unimed action. Today, we present a 3D view of the biggest project by Unimed Baía de Todos-os-Santos, which is a construction next to the hospital, we acquired the land next door, where we are going to build a multipurpose unit, where customers will be assisted in everything they need. they need it, from a laboratory exam to cardiac surgery”, informed João Carlos Cavalcanti.

He highlighted that this development will have a panoramic restaurant on the 15th floor, as well as banks, pharmacies, convenience stores, medical supply stores, and parking lots with 450 spaces.

“Our client will not need to go out to have an EEG in another more distant place, he will do everything in this unit. In that location there will probably be a movie theater. An investment of approximately R$ 160 million without the equipment.”

“The goal is to get even closer to Unimed de Feira, which today is Unimed Baía de Todos os Santos, which covers several cities and is centralized in Feira. Our goal is to expand this partnership and identify opportunities for us to bring products and serve the population through Unimed’s services, with the hospital, the laboratory units. We are investing and we are growing. Today we have around 60 thousand customers, but we can reach 100 thousand people. Our expectation is very positive. The former Feira de Santana Unimed expanded its operations and therefore became Unimed Baía de Todos-os-Santos”.

With information from reporter Paulo José do Acorda Cidade.