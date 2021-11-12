Unipar (UNIP6) shares rise more than 7% after profit 5 times higher and dividends of R$300 million

SÃO PAULO – Unipar Carbocloro (UNIP6) reported net income of R$ 788 million in the third quarter of 2021 (3Q21). The result represents a growth of 404.3% compared to the same period in 2020 – or more than 5 times.

Around 11:25 am, UNIP6 shares increased their gains and advanced 8.7%, quoted at R$ 91.06, while UNIP3 shares rose 4.7%, at R$ 91.63. UNIP5 jumped 12.3% to R$90.97. At the same time, the Ibovespa retreated 0.8%.

According to the company, the profit growth was due to the higher sales volume of the products, together with the increase in the international price of caustic soda.

Net revenue totaled R$1.791 billion in 3Q21, an increase of 52.3% compared to the same period of the previous year.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda, its acronym in English) grew 223.7% in comparison with the same stage of 2020, totaling R$ 1.020 billion.

The Ebitda margin reached 57% in the 3rd quarter of 2021, an increase of 30.2 pp compared to the same quarter of 2020.

Dividends

Unipar’s Board of Directors approved the payment of dividends – based on accumulated earnings for the nine months of 2021 – in the amount of R$300.0 million.

Proceeds will be divided as follows:

R$98.489 million to UNIP3 shares, corresponding to R$2.98382016949 per common share;

R$6.663 million to UNIP5 shares, corresponding to R$3.28220218644 per class “A” preferred share

R$194.846 million to UNIP6 shares, corresponding to R$3.28220218644 per class “B” preferred share.

The holders of the Company’s shares on November 17, 2021 will be entitled to the dividends. The payment of dividends will be made from November 30, 2021 and the shares will be traded ex-dividend from November 18, 2021.

The company also approved the 3rd Share Repurchase Program, with a term until May 14, 2023.

