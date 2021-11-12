Unvaccinated are responsible for new explosion of Covid-19 cases in Germany

BERLIN — The University Hospital of Giessen, one of Germany’s most important health centers in the field of lung disease, is at its maximum capacity. The number of patients with Covid-19 has tripled in recent weeks. Almost half of them are using artificial ventilation. And none of them were vaccinated.

— I ask each patient: why weren’t you vaccinated? Susanne Herold, MD, says after her daily routine in the infirmary on Thursday. — It’s a mix of people who don’t trust the vaccine, don’t trust the state, and are often difficult to reach through information campaigns.

Patients like Susanne Herold’s are primarily responsible for Germany’s fourth wave of Covid-19 cases, which generates tens of thousands of new infections daily — more than the country has had at any point in the pandemic.

For Germany, it’s a surprising turnaround. At the beginning of the pandemic, the country provided an example of how to control the virus and keep the death toll low. Germany was quick to adopt tests and treatments and expand the number of intensive care beds. It also had a trusted leader, Chancellor Angela Merkel, a trained scientist, whose guidelines for social distancing from the government were well observed.

Today, however, a combination of factors has driven the new wave: cold temperatures, a slow advance with booster vaccines, and an even more pronounced increase in infections in neighboring Eastern European nations like the Czech Republic. The fact that Germany is in a kind of political limbo during the transition between governments doesn’t help either.

Vaccination

But virus experts and pandemic experts say there is little doubt that it is the unvaccinated who are the biggest contributors to the wave of infections affecting hospitals across the country.

— It’s our low vaccination rate; we didn’t do what was necessary,” says Dr. Susanne Herold.

She was part of a team of scientists who warned at the beginning of the European summer that at least 85% of the entire population would need to be vaccinated to avoid a health system crisis due to the Delta variant, which is hypercontagious.

“We’re still below 70 percent,” she says. “I don’t know how we can win this race against time with this fourth wave. I’m afraid we’ve already lost.

Germany’s vaccination rate is much better than that of many countries in Central and Eastern Europe, where the number of deaths from coronaviruses is increasing. In Romania, for example, only about four out of ten people have received two vaccines, and deaths from coronaviruses have set records.

Even so, with about one in three Germans still not fully vaccinated, the German vaccination rate is among the lowest in Western Europe. In Belgium, Denmark and Italy, three out of four people are fully vaccinated. In Spain and Iceland, only two in ten have yet to get a second chance. Portugal has a vaccination rate close to 90%.

Resistance

The German tax lags behind pockets of vaccine resistance in the former communist East, where the far-right Alternative to Germany party is strong. Tino Chrupalla and Alice Weidel, his leaders in Parliament, are proudly unvaccinated — and both have tested positive for the virus in recent weeks.

“What we’re experiencing is, above all, a pandemic of unvaccinated people,” Health Minister Jens Spahn said this month.





Infections have also risen in parts of Bavaria and Baden-Württemberg, two wealthy southern states that are home to a loud protest movement against the virus-fighting measures known as the “Querdenker” or “opponents”.

— We have two viruses in the country. We have the coronavirus and this poison, which is spreading on a large scale,” said Markus Söder, governor of Bavaria, in a television debate, referring to misinformation about vaccines.

Leadership

The absence of national political leadership, at a time when the number of new infections per day is running at more than 50,000, has increased confusion about how to contain the virus.

Since her conservative party lost the national election in September, Merkel has remained only the head of an interim government, while her likely successor, Olaf Scholz, has been absorbed in difficult coalition negotiations with two other parties.

“Where’s Angela Merkel?” asked the Der Spiegel website in an article this week, before asking, a few paragraphs later, “Where’s Scholz?”

It’s a question many virus experts across the country are also asking, concerned that a lack of political leadership is wasting valuable time — and potentially costing lives.

— There is no real center of power and responsibility. The country is losing leadership,” said Michael Meyer-Hermann, head of the Department of Systems Immunology at the Helmholtz Center for Infection Research and a member of the expert board that advised Merkel during the pandemic. — The government that is leaving is not really reacting anymore, and the government that is coming in is minimizing everything.

After the number of new daily coronavirus infections hit a record on Nov. 3, reaching 33,949, German virus experts raised the alarm. The response from future Scholz coalition partners was a statement promising that there would be no more blockade.

“For me it was a key moment,” Meyer-Hermann said. “They act as if the pandemic has ended at a time when numbers are exploding.