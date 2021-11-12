Using a cell phone in the bathroom increases the risk of hemorrhoids | Take care of you | Online Diary

Going to the bathroom with a cell phone has become a habit for many people around the world. Even seemingly harmless, distraction can increase the risk of hemorrhoids in the anus.

That’s because sitting on the toilet and pushing hard to evacuate causes dilation of blood vessels, which increases the risk of rupture in the anal area. In severe cases, it can lead to hemorrhoidal thrombosis or the formation of blood clots in the anus.

When the action becomes repetitive, the vessels in the anus canal dilate, which can cause both external and internal hemorrhoids. External ones occur frequently and with a greater concentration in the anus or at the end of the anal canal, similar to varicose veins. The internal ones are located above the anal region (inside the rectum), and generate symptoms of pain and a lot of bleeding.

According to the Brazilian Society of Laparoscopic and Minimally Invasive Surgery (Sobracil), the person does not always develop hemorrhoids by wasting time in the vessel checking social networks. The most common causes are intestinal obstruction and dry stools.

According to coloproctologists, prevention involves a balanced diet, rich in fiber, and increased water intake. The consumption of spicy foods, heavy physical exercise and even a genetic inheritance also contribute to the emergence of hemorrhoids.

Symptoms that you need to look out for during evacuation:

• Pain;

• Bleeding;

• Prolapse (bulging or descent of part of the rectum out of the body).

According to doctors, the prolapse may come back on its own or require pushing it inside. Bleeding can also vary in intensity in color from bright red.

Women are at greater risk than men for developing hemorrhoids due to a hormonal issue, which reduces the body’s absorption of water. Pregnant women are also more susceptible, as during pregnancy the enlarged uterus compresses the veins in the anal region, increases abdominal pressure and reduces the return of venous blood (poor in oxygen). The risk of generating hemorrhoids then increases.

In these cases, doctors recommend that women sleep on the left side to decompress the area and promote adequate blood return. People with obesity can also suffer from the problem due to increased pressure in the perineum region.

Treating hemorrhoids depends on the degree and evolution of the disease. Ointments applied on the spot are usually indicated, as well as medications to reduce swelling and pain.

If the disease reaches more severe levels, classified as 3 and 4, and causes a lot of pain, a surgical procedure is the most indicated. When performing the surgery, the disease is stable.