Valentina shows disappointment with Rico Melquiades

Even with the rainy weather in Itapecerica da Serra, pedestrians are taking advantage of the day of the eighth elimination, to enjoy the hot tub, in “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV). This time, Dayane Mello — who faces Tiago Piquilo and Sthe Matos, and Valentina Francavilla did their analysis on the competition.
Valentina started by saying that she likes Aline Mineiro, even though she sometimes disagrees with the boy: “Everything I’m talking about here, she fully knows. I don’t stop liking her, I like her! I like her and it’s over,” said Valen remembering Rico: “What Rico did to me is more serious, mainly because he didn’t even come to talk to me”, he vented.
Mouse’s ex-stage assistant seemed to expect the comedian to say to her, ‘Val, I did this…I did that,’ but he said nothing.
For him [Rico], I was always a nothing. I didn’t notice. I was picking a fight for nothing. Valentina Francavilla
Valentina pointed out that nowadays, she has her preferences: “Nowadays I give my face to Gui, MC Gui, I give it to Sol, I give it to you and to him, I don’t give it anymore”, he concluded.
