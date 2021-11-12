Valentina shows disappointment with Rico Melquiades

Even with the rainy weather in Itapecerica da Serra, pedestrians are taking advantage of the day of the eighth elimination, to enjoy the hot tub, in “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV). This time, Dayane Mello — who faces Tiago Piquilo and Sthe Matos, and Valentina Francavilla did their analysis on the competition.

Valentina started by saying that she likes Aline Mineiro, even though she sometimes disagrees with the boy: “Everything I’m talking about here, she fully knows. I don’t stop liking her, I like her! I like her and it’s over,” said Valen remembering Rico: “What Rico did to me is more serious, mainly because he didn’t even come to talk to me”, he vented.

Mouse’s ex-stage assistant seemed to expect the comedian to say to her, ‘Val, I did this…I did that,’ but he said nothing.

For him [Rico], I was always a nothing. I didn’t notice. I was picking a fight for nothing. Valentina Francavilla

Valentina pointed out that nowadays, she has her preferences: “Nowadays I give my face to Gui, MC Gui, I give it to Sol, I give it to you and to him, I don’t give it anymore”, he concluded.

The Farm: Check out all the pedestrians who have ever worn the farmer’s hat

1 / 9 1st Farmer: Gui Araujo The Farm 2021: Gui Araujo, the first farmer, on the night of the formation of the first swidden Play/RecordTV two / 9 2nd Farmer: Erika Schneider The Farm 2021: Farmer Erika in the second swidden formation Play/PlayPlus 3 / 9 3rd Farmer: Gui Araujo The Farm 2021: Gui Araujo is welcomed by pedestrians after crowning himself as a farmer for the second time Play/RecordTV 4 / 9 4th Farmer: Rich Melquiades The Farm 2021: Rich in the fourth swidden formation Play/PlayPlus 5 / 9 5th Farmer: Dayane Mello The Farm 2021: Dayane, the farmer of the week, in the formation of the garden Play/Playplus 6 / 9 6th farmer: Bil Araújo The Farm 2021: Bil Araújo with a farmer’s hat Play/Playplus 7 / 9 7th farmer: Sthe Matos The Farm 2021: Sthe Matos receives advice from Galisteu after gaining proof from the farmer Play/Playplus 8 / 9 8th farmer: Marina Ferrari The Farm 2021: Marina Ferrari wins the farmer’s test Play/Playplus 9 / 9 9th farmer: Gui Araujo The Farm 2021: Gui Araujo in the farmer’s test Play/Playplus