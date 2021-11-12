Vasco announces the departure of Bird and Fernando Diniz

In an official statement, Vasco informed the departure of coach Fernando Diniz and executive director of football, Alexandre Bird. In next Monday’s game, against Vila Nova, for Série B, the team — which has no more chances of access — will be led by assistant Fábio Cortez.

The Vasco press office also announced that the club’s president, Jorge Salgado, will make a video statement this Friday (12) and Fernando Diniz will give a press conference at 10:00 am.

In the official note, Vasco thanked the two professionals, and praised the work done by Alexandre Bird:

“(…) In the little more than ten months he was in charge of Football, Bird acted in a professional manner and fully restructured the Department, establishing fundamental processes for its modernization and contributing to the increase of the Club’s financial health. da Gama deeply appreciates the efforts and dedication of Alexandre Bird and Fernando Diniz throughout the period they wore the Cruzmaltina shirt, recognizing the importance of both in the process of rebuilding the Club.”

In the case of Alexandre Bird, the director issued a letter and highlighted that he had already made the decision to resign after the chances of access ceased, but that today (11), after a meeting with the board, Cruzmaltino understood that it would be better to anticipate this exit even before the end of the competition.

The director was one of the most criticized by fans, counselors and some members of the board for the failure of the access project. Although his ability to negotiate has been recognized, the casting of the cast, the insistence on it and also his interview after the rout suffered by Botafogo, when many understood that he lacked self-criticism, weighed against him.

Check out the Bird card:

“With the final and mathematical definition of the impossibility of access to CR Vasco da Gama, I hereby communicate the decision that I have been maturing for some weeks. Such decision would be the same also in case of access and whoever is beside me is aware of this fact.

I accepted President Jorge Salgado’s invitation in December, with the expectation of a continuity project in Serie A. Even with the relegation of the 2020 team, I continued with the project to, in parallel, structure the Vasco Football Department and return the team to Series A.

The structuring took place, with a lot of struggle and at great cost, even with the difficulties that are part of the club’s daily life. The department is now professional, structured, with designed and lean processes. With the transparency that is characteristic of me, I will send the Department’s Operational and Administrative reports to the communication channels, just so they know.

The second – and most important part – which was the access to Serie A, failed and for that I make my sincere apology to the Vasco fans and to everyone involved. There is no argument, particularity or event that justifies this sporting failure. Hopefully, with the help of the paved path in the Department, Vasco will be in the 2023 Series A.

I am grateful for the manifestations I received from wardrobes, security guards, doctors, physical trainers, other employees, athletes and coaching staff in recent days, asking for my permanence – these insiders are the ones who have the most knowledge of everything we’ve done here. I, on the other hand, have the self-criticism to project the future – in either scenario – and be aware of my decision.

Therefore, if on the one hand I have the clear conscience of those who acted always thinking of the best for Vasco, I am extremely sad and hurt by the final sporting result. For this reason, I understand that my departure is better for Vasco, for President Salgado and for the consolidated structure itself.

The President already knew of my decision and I would like to continue until the end of the championship, but then, today, the club understood that it was time to anticipate the decisions of 2022 and so we agreed.

Jorge Salgado, to whom I will have endless gratitude, respect and admiration, is NECESSARY to Vasco and will reap all the fruits he has planted, even if under a lot of rain and little sun.

Alexandre Bird”