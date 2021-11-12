Vasco announces the departure of Fernando Diniz and Alexandre Bird one day after losing the chance of access

Fernando Diniz and Alexandre Bird leave Vasco three rounds before the end of Series B of the Brazilian Championship

They ended this Thursday (11) the passages by Fernando Diniz and Alexandre Bird fur Vasco. In a decision released earlier this evening, the team from Rio confirmed the agreement for technician and executive finish the job in São Januario.

“Vasco da Gama is deeply grateful for all the effort and dedication of Alexandre Bird and Fernando Diniz throughout the period they wore the Cruzmaltina shirt, recognizing the importance of both in the process of rebuilding the Club”, announced the club in an official note.

The novelty happens one day after the end of Vasco’s mathematical chances of access at Serie B. the carioca team took 3 to 0 of Vitória and, now, only meets the table in the final three rounds. The command in these games will be the assistant coach Fábio Cortez.

Diniz had two months of work in Vasco, where he achieved modest results. Were four wins, three draws and five defeats, taking advantage of 41.6%, insufficient to fight for the promotion to Serie A.

Bird arrived at the club almost a year ago, right after leaving São Paulo, in December 2020. He headed the football department in the final stretch of the relegation campaign in Brasileirão and later in the Series B.

Fernando Diniz crestfallen in São Januário Andre Melo Andrade/MyPhoto Press/Gazeta Press

In a letter, the director said goodbye to the club thanking the professionals and president Jorge Salgado for their support. Bird assured that the decision to leave Vasco came from him and would be the same if the club gained access.

“With the final and mathematical definition of Vasco’s impossibility of access, I hereby communicate the decision that I have been maturing for a few weeks. Such decision would also be the same in case of access and whoever is beside me is aware of this fact” , said the top hat.

“If on the one hand I have the clear conscience of those who acted always thinking of the best for Vasco, I am extremely sad and hurt by the final sporting result. For this reason I understand that my departure is better for Vasco, for President Salgado and for the consolidated structure itself”.