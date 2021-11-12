Venomous sharks seen in the River Thames in London

New work by the Zoological Society of London (ZSL), an organization dedicated to the conservation of animals and their habitats, has revealed the presence of poisonous sharks in the River Thames. In addition to this species, which measures about 1 meter in length and has spines that can cause pain and swelling in humans, seahorses, seals, eels and other types of small sharks that feed mainly on crustaceans and molluscs have been identified.

The return of wildlife to England’s famous river — which in 1957 was declared “biologically dead” — points to a recovery of the local ecosystem. Still, the report on the “health” of the river highlights the importance of developing policies and other solutions to combat pollution and climate change that threaten biodiversity. That’s because there’s been a slight decline in the overall number of animals in the region, which is home to more than 115 species of fish and 92 species of birds that suffer from the rise in temperature.

In addition to the good quality of the river providing conditions for sustaining aquatic life, the Thames plays an important role in “livelihoods and protection from coastal flooding for neighboring communities”, as pointed out by CNN.

The return of sharks and other species to the Thames reveals the recovery of the local ecosystem and the need to adopt measures to combat climate change.

According to ZSL, since 1990 climate change has been responsible for an increase of 0.2 °C in the average temperature of the Thames. The picture is more worrisome with the organization’s water level data, whose analysis shows an increase of about half a centimeter per year.

“As water temperatures and sea levels continue to reach historic highs, estuary wildlife will be particularly affected through changes in species cycles and life spans,” warned ZSL.