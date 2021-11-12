Vera Cruz Hospital Units now serve Unimed Campinas members | Advertising Special – Vera Cruz

The Vera Cruz Casa de Saúde works in the historic building founded in 1886 that housed the entity created by Italians Attílio Bucci, Emílio Giorgetti, Samuelle Malfatti and Rocco de Marco called Circolo Italiani Uniti, in order to offer leisure, education and medical assistance to the Italian community based in Campinas. A listed heritage site with an excellent location, it welcomed the population at some of the most challenging moments in history: yellow fever in 1896, Spanish flu in 1918 and, since March of last year, already occupied by Vera Cruz Hospital, the new coronavirus . Bearing in mind the vocation of service excellence and knowing the confidence of the Campinas population in specialized treatment combined with the zeal that permeates their human actions, Vera Cruz Hospital took over the management of the complex in May 2019, enabling the continuity of service provision through improvement actions that range from building restoration, to room and office adaptations, equipment upgrades and staff hiring, without forgetting its historical relevance and importance. With almost 800 direct and indirect employees in the areas of support (hygiene, security, reception and others), administration (HR, finance, for example) and care (doctors, nurses, etc.), which was previously a different place for its expertise in multiple specialties – such as neuro, cardiology, maternity, physiotherapy, among many (being the only one that has Lithotripsy in the region) – became also notorious for applying the best practices to fight epidemics and for its ability to adapt in time record, with results comparable to the best services in Brazil and the world. Since Vera Cruz joined the Hospital Care holding, the search has been to maintain the excellence of services and the sustainable growth of the brand, embracing the population of Campinas as a whole. The management system at Vera Cruz Hospital, remodeled since Hospital Care’s arrival, is also being developed at the Casa de Saúde, as well as staff training.