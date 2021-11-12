Verstappen admits he would trade #33 for #1 if he takes title in 2021

MERCEDES DELIVERS THE POINTS IN F1 2021? MAZEPIN IS PUSHED OUT OF BALLET? | Paddock GP #265



Driver with more victories, more pole-positions, more podiums this season and leader of the Worlds, Max Verstappen is on a strong path towards his first Formula 1 world title. , number with which he started his career in the category in 2015, at #1 in his car.

“How many times will you have the opportunity to drive with #1?”, said Verstappen, at a press conference this Thursday (11), on the eve of the São Paulo GP. “And it’s good for advertisements too, so it’s smart to do that,” he added.

It is worth remembering that only the current F1 world champion can have the privilege of using #1, the number last used by Sebastian Vettel in 2014, after winning his four-time world championship. Lewis Hamilton also had several opportunities to dress his car in #1, but chose to stick with his already branded and well-known #44.

Max Verstappen would like to use number #1 if he takes the 2021 title (Photo: Red Bull Content Pool)

However, there are still four races to go before the Red Bull driver has the opportunity to use #1. Even with a 19-point lead over Hamilton, Max says he must keep to the goal of the entire season: continue to win races.

“In four races, many things can happen. We’re fine, but things can change quickly. I said that after the race in Mexico, I already had a bigger lead in the championship and that disappeared in two races,” he explained.

“So we have to try to do the best we can here and, after this weekend, try again to win another race. My approach every weekend will be the same, we are not going to change that”, he concluded.

