Verstappen is not interested in rivalry with Lewis

The rivalry between Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing driver, and Lewis Hamilton, of Mercedes, won some chapters this season of Formula 1 with the Dutchman and Briton fighting for the category title until the final stretch. The most recent episode took place during free practice at the US Grand Prix, when Max called the seven-times champion “idiot, stupid” and even showed the middle finger — in September, they crashed the Italian GP and both withdrew from the race.

At a press conference this Thursday (11), days before the São Paulo GP, Verstappen stated that he doesn’t think much about the rivalry between him and Lewis Hamilton and that he only focuses on what he does each day.

“I don’t think about it much [a rivalidade], I focus more on myself and try to do the best I can every week. I’m not very interested in rivalry. I try to focus more on what I’m doing on the track and on the team,” he said.

The 24-year-old Dutchman leads the F-1 driver’s standings with 312.5 points — 19 more than Hamilton, who has 293.5. The season only has four races left and the anxiety for definition is growing. Verstappen revealed he is a little anxious, but stressed that he lives “race by race” — Max is still chasing his first F-1 title.

“I live race by race and many things can happen. Yes, I know we are in a good position, but we have to keep in shape until the end,” he said.

“I’m looking forward to it, to be honest, I have a good feeling we can do a good job here again this weekend. The track has been good for us in the past so yeah, I’m really excited to be there,” he added.

The start grid of the São Paulo GP will be defined with a sprint race at 4:30 pm this Saturday. The complete test takes place on Sunday (14), at 2 pm (GMT).