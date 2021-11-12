Video of Vietnam’s communist leader dining on gold-coated steak causes outrage and is erased

Vietnam’s Public Security Minister To Lam dined this week at an upscale restaurant in London, causing outrage in his country, where people still face the economic effects of the pandemic. On the menu were steaks covered in gold foil, one of the most expensive dishes in town.

To, a potential future leader of the Communist Party of Vietnam, went to London after attending the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow. The communist leader took advantage of the trip to the capital of England to pay a visit to the grave of the German socialist revolutionary Karl Marx, before having dinner in the trendy restaurant.

The dinner video was shared by famous Turkish chef Nusret Gökçe, known as Salt Bae, with his 11 million followers on TikTok.

The footage shows the celebrity chef preparing steaks covered in 24-karat gold leaf on the table of Vietnamese authorities and serving chunks of meat into To Lam’s mouth.

The video was removed from Salt Bae’s account shortly after its publication. However, even after the removal of the original, the video soon spread through the networks.

According to Radio Free Asia, many Vietnamese questioned on social media how To could afford the extravagant dinner with his salary, which is about US$660 (about R$3,500) a month.

“My tax money was used for luxuries,” someone complained in comments in one of the video’s posts.

There is no information about the total value of the dinner or who paid the bill. In the press, there are reports that this dish costs between 850 and 1500 pounds (up to more than R$ 10 thousand).

Hashtag suspended on Facebook

After the video was posted, the hashtag #saltbae was temporarily blocked on Facebook. The social network has already been accused of giving in to pressure from Vietnam’s communist regime to censor publications on its platform.

Meta, the parent company of Facebook, said in a statement that the hashtag #saltbae was unlocked on Tuesday and that it was investigating why it became unavailable, according to the NY Times.

Maduro also frequented a Salt Bae restaurant

Venezuelan dictator Nicolás Maduro has also caused outrage when he frequents one of Salt Bae’s restaurants. In 2018, on his way back home after having visited China, Maduro made a stop in Istanbul, Turkey, where he took the opportunity to have dinner at chef Nusret Gokce’s restaurant. There, he was filmed, alongside his wife, Cilia Flores, smoking a cigar and eating succulent pieces of roast beef.

Also on that occasion, the chef shared the video of the dinner on social media. The contrast between the scene and the plight of the Venezuelan people caused indignation.