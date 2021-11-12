‘Villain’ in ‘Marighella’, Bruno Gagliasso discards 100% international career: ‘I think it’s tacky’ | Movie theater

Bruno Gagliasso is the great “villain” of “Marighella”. He plays delegate Lúcio, an allusion to Sérgio Paranhos Fleury, delegate of the Department of Political and Social Order of São Paulo (Dops) during the military dictatorship and responsible for the tortures.

His latest works are multinational productions:

“Operación Marea Negra” , from Prime Video, about the true story of the first narco-submarine intercepted in Europe;

, from Prime Video, about the true story of the first narco-submarine intercepted in Europe; “Holy”, from Netflix, about the persecution of two police officers of the dangerous and faceless drug dealer.

He filmed in Europe, but he’s not only on the gringo market. “I don’t intend to live abroad and pursue an international career, I think it’s even tacky”, it says.

This last year has been a rush and travel for him. The actor gave an interview to g1 turned over last week. He was filming a series in Salvador and flew to São Paulo on the same day of recording to participate in the film’s launch. In addition, he spent months crossing the Iberian border every day.

“I spent six and a half months in Spain. Two alone and the rest I went back to Portugal to find Giovanna [Ewbank] and the kids. Our family is Portuguese, so they managed to stay there,” he says. Bruno and Giovanna are parents of three children: Titi, Bless and Zyan.

For Bruno Gagliasso, there is a fixation behind the persecution. “They’re dying to watch the movie, that’s the truth. They’ll watch everything hidden, pirate,” he jokes. The actor says that art is the best way to attract people. “Making art is doing politics. They tried to erase this guy and he’s alive.”

To get into the movie, he called Wagner Moura and asked to audition. “I was inspired by all the idols of our President of the Republic: Brilliant Ustra, Fleury, all those that we abhor inspired me to create him”, he said.

Due to the violence and racism of his character, Gagliasso chose to leave home for three months during filming.

“It’s a very realistic and scary character just because it’s so realistic. It was really hard, I got away from my family because I needed to connect to that energy. My daughter had just come home so I needed to get away.”