Volvo XC60 updates price, design and wins Google assistance – 11/11/2021

Volvo introduced the SUV XC60 with updates. The model reaches the 2022 line with some novelties not only in the design, but also with new bets on embedded technology and the 407 hp engine. The starting price is R$ 399 thousand.

The sporty Scandinavian design SUV is available in four different configurations: Recharge Inscription Expression, Inscription, R-Design and Polestar, the most expensive. Regarding the external design, the hammer-shaped headlamps add to the new front bumper, which now has a unique design for each version.

Also on the front, there is little to be seen in the chrome grille with a new profile that reinforces the robustness of the set with the headlamps that resemble the hammer of the “thunder god”, Thor. The exterior design is complemented by new wheels and rear bumper with hidden exhaust vents. Only that. Almost nothing on the outside if you look closely. The car went up by R$ 30 thousand.

There are eight color options, four of them unprecedented: Platinum Grey, Silver Dawn, Denim Blue, Thunder Grey, Crystal White, Pine Grey, Onyx Black and Fusion Red.

Inside, the instrument panel bets on practicality and graphics for the driver, who will have different types of visualization available, including map projection on the route in the cluster. It was very nice.

The model also receives a 360° camera, which helps when maneuvering in any environment, the head-up display, for the heaviest price, which projects the speed and other information on the vehicle’s windshield, and the charger for induction for smartphones, this one was missing.

The XC60 is now equipped with an air purification system, the Advanced Air Cleaner PM 2.5, which filters contaminants that reach the cabin. Filtering is carried out using air ionizers and electrostatic forces, which eliminate and retain particles, eliminating around 95% of particles smaller than 2.5 micrometers.

The SUV also comes with two new driver assistance features. Ready to Drive alerts you if the traffic ahead is moving and the driver has not yet left with the vehicle. And the Emergency Stop Assist, which will stop the vehicle if the driver does not react to any of the alerts issued by the system.

The new Volvo XC60 comes with the infotainment system powered by Android with built-in Google apps and services, making the car smarter, slower to handle the screen but easier.

It’s nice to take advantage of the digital services package, as well as the 100% electric XC40. Google Maps and the native assistant are two hands on the wheel.

Motor

With a hybrid powertrain, the XC60 is equipped with the 320 hp 2.0-liter, 4-cylinder, 320-hp Drive-E Turbo Supercharger system, with an 87-hp electric motor, which delivers instantaneous torque to the rear wheels. Combined, the engines generate a power of 408 hp and 640 Nm of torque, which makes this SUV go from 0 to 100 km/h in just 5.3 seconds.

The plug-in hybrid Recharge repeats the low CO2 emissions program and ranges up to 40 km in pure electric mode. Li-ion batteries have a capacity of 11.6 kWh.

Check prices:

XC60 Recharge Inscription Expression – BRL 399,950

XC60 Recharge Inscription – BRL 429,950

XC60 Recharge R-Design – BRL 439,950

XC60 Polestar Engineered – BRL 466,950