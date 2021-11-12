Waste of immunization agents and low vaccination coverage in municipalities will be investigated by MPCE

The Public Ministry of the State of Ceará (MPCE) announced this Wednesday, 10, that it is monitoring the possible waste of vaccines against Covid-19 in the state. According to data from the Department of Health of the State of Ceará (Sesa), until the 8th of November, 16 municipalities made official losses of immunization agents. The agency also informed that it investigates the low rates related to the application of the second dose of the immunizing agent in Ceará cities.

According to Sesa, Pfizer’s immunobiological is the most frequent in notification of deaths. Errors in stock, inadequate packaging and non-use within the deadline would be among the factors that may be leading to the perishing of vaccines in Ceará.

In all, they were 14,627 doses that were no longer applied in the population for irregularities in the Cold Chain. Check the municipalities that showed the most loss of doses, referring to the immunizing agent from the Pfizer laboratory:

Crato – 5,322 Cashews – 2,340 Aquiraz – 2,280 Barrier – 1,248 Pindoretama – 1,104 Icon – 618 Oros – 420 Hidrolândia – 354 Jijoca de Jericoacoara – 252 Gates – 192 Ipaumirim – 150 Potengi – 102 Monsignor Tabosa – 84 Varjota – 77 Farias Brito – 54 Potiretama – 30

The communiqué issued also highlighted that, in cases of risk of perishing of vaccines, the situation must be presented to the Public Ministry at least ten days in advance. In this way, prosecutors, working in the health area, will be able to issue recommendations and open procedures for mayors and heads of Municipal Health Secretariats to formally explain local situations and avoid further losses.

Each municipality activated will have a period of 24 hours to inform the stock, the number of people to be vaccinated and the complete list of people whose doses must expire in the following days. The Municipal Health Department must also present, within 24 hours, if there has been perishing of vaccines or if there are vaccines with a risk of perishing in the following five days

Another serious problem is the low vaccination coverage in some Municipalities. In the statement, the MPCE highlighted the urgency of managers to take measures to ensure broad vaccination coverage, especially the second dose (D2) in the population over 12 years of age.

The municipalities with lower rates of application of D2 against Covid-19 are: Capistrano (39.32%), Aracoiaba (44.28%), Tianguá (45.61%), Itaitinga (48.82%), Irauçuba (51 .81%), Jucás (52.56%), Beberibe (53.26%), Itarema (53.71%), Madalena (55.29%), Ubajara (56.58%), Uruoca (57.71 %), Massapê (58.52%), Jijoca de Jericoacoara (59.27%) and Aquiraz (59.46%).

