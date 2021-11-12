Watch the complete fight against the boss Margit the Fell

O IGN Brazil had the opportunity to play Elden Ring and, in addition to our preview, you can watch the complete fight against one of the game’s bosses, Margit the Fell.

As you can see below, it’s quite simple… Lie, it can be quite complicated and why is it in the video. Watch:

Even though we know little about the boss’s story, which will only be presented at the game’s launch on February 25, 2022, the fight is quite attractive and full of dodges. Despite its size, it has moves that can be deflected with the shield, leaving it vulnerable to heavy damage. But as you can see, he sometimes makes his attacks with more moves and punishes you for trying to hit him.

Midway through the fight, Margit summons a lightning hammer that deals massive area damage and gives her a spin attack. The spin move is hard to avoid and will eat up your entire stamina bar if you try to block it, so good luck.

Enjoy the fight to read our preview. It says: “My brief experience with Elden Ring was fantastic in every way and a great relief to anyone who was apprehensive about the Soulslike style applied to an open world.”

The new game from FromSoftware will be released for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and PC and you can already know a little more about the available classes.

Translated by Matheus Bianezzi*

Subscribe to the channel IGN Brazil on Youtube and visit our Facebook pages, twitter, Instagram and Twitch! | follow Matheus Bianezzi at the twitter and Instagram.