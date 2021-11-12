Weak GDP and Less Need for Interest Rate Shock: Signs from September Services Survey

The volume data of services in September, released this Friday, the 12th, helped to bury any doubts about the weakening of economic activity at the end of the year. As industry and commerce, the disclosure of the last of the three large monthly surveys carried out by the IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics) also came out much worse than the market’s bets: there was a drop of 0.6%, while the median of analysts projected a rise of 0.5%.

The poor performance took strength from the slightly more optimistic hypothesis that the consumer, with the reopening of the economy, is purchasing fewer goods (which would help explain part of the 1.3% drop in retail sales and the 0, 4% of industry) to replace them with more services.

This transition is actually happening, but the greatest weight in this equation is actually the triggering of the inflation along with a high unemployment rate, above 13%.

And what does a much weaker activity mean, in practical terms? First, the trio of IBGE surveys takes pressure off the Copon (Central Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee) for an even greater hike in basic interest rates at the next meeting in December.

At the last meeting, the BC accelerated the pace of monetary tightening to 1.5 percentage points, at 7.75% per year. But part of the market defended an even bigger shock to the Selic rate as the most adequate response to a real earthquake for public accounts: the government’s decision to change the spending ceiling to open almost R$100 billion more in the 2022 Budget.

This possibility loses strength, as it becomes increasingly clear how weak the economy is at the end of 2021. For some analysts, the data even opens the discussion about an eventual increase of less than 1.5 percentage points in the next Copom, as the chief economist of Banco Inter, Rafaela Vitória, stated on Twitter.

The services sector had 0.6% in September against expectations of +0.5%. With that, we should have GDP between negative and close to 0 in the 3rd quarter, and with data indicating weaker activity in the 4th quarter.

Can we already discuss 100 bp instead of 150 in the next Copom? — Rafaela Vitoria (@rvitoria) November 12, 2021

2022 GDP

In addition, the poor performance of services should also cause a new wave of downward revisions in GDP (Gross Domestic Product) for next year – the latest Focus Bulletin, a weekly BC survey, showed that the median of projections is already high of only 1%.

“With today’s number, we have the closed data for the third quarter of the main IBGE surveys, and it is safe to say that the economy stopped in the quarter ended in September”, said the chief economist at Necton, André Perfeito. “Brazil has no dynamic pole at the moment, and with income falling due to inflation and high unemployment, the prognosis remains for a slowdown.”

Necton revised its 2022 GDP estimate from 1% to 0.3% after the release of the survey. “The rise in interest rates proves to be innocuous, since inflation is not about heated demand, on the contrary. The objective of raising interest rates has only one effect in the short term, which is to control the dollar more”.