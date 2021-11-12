What is China’s ‘Zero Covid’ Policy Keeping Tough Rules and Preventing Pandemic Relaxations | World

China is one of the last countries in the world to continue with a strict “zero Covid” policy, which sometimes entails the lockdown of entire cities if a single case of Covid-19 is detected.

Even though countries like Australia, New Zealand and Singapore have recently relaxed their strict policies that have become unsustainable ​​with the delta variant – highly contagious – China continues with its effort to completely eliminate the coronavirus from its territory.

At the beginning of the pandemic, the Chinese Communist Party extolled its authoritarian system as an example of controlling the pandemic.

Strict local lockdowns, mass testing of entire cities and travel restrictions have all helped the country to recover, while the rest of the world has suffered from rising cases and the lingering economic effects of lockdowns.

While these strategies ensured that Chinese citizens could return to a relative level of normalcy sooner than other countries, experts question whether strict measures are still needed nearly two years after the detection of Sars-Cov-2 in the Chinese city of Wuhan.

Flight reduction and mandatory quarantine

China’s “zero Covid” policy includes travel rules with strict requirements for people entering the country, a reduction in the number of international flights and up to three weeks of mandatory quarantine upon arrival.

Some experts say China is unlikely to reopen its borders until at least after the 2022 Beijing Olympics. Officials announced in September that spectators outside China would not be allowed to watch the games.

“I don’t believe China will ease public health measures before the Winter Olympics,” said Chen Xi, professor of public health at Yale University in the United States.

“The most recent Covid-19 outbreak came after China’s week-long national holiday, which has spread the virus to many provinces across the country. This has caused the government to worry that things could get worse if it reopens the border now,” he added.

In the past three days, China has reported more than 200 cases of covid-19 – and nearly 150 of them were domestically transmitted, meaning people were infected within Chinese territory.

China’s confidence in its vaccines

Several experts pointed to the relatively low effectiveness of vaccines made in China – compared to others in use around the world – as a possible cause for the government’s persistence in maintaining the “zero Covid” strategy.

Sinovac’s (Coronavac) and Sinopharm’s Covid-19 vaccines were respectively 51% and 79% effective in preventing symptomatic infection, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), citing clinical trial data of phase 3.

Some experts say there are still questions about the effectiveness of Chinese vaccines against the delta variant. This is also compounded by the lack of publicly shared data by Chinese authorities on the effectiveness of vaccines produced in the country against other variants.

“I think they don’t have confidence in their own vaccine. So despite having vaccinated more than 70 percent of its population, China hasn’t really relaxed the restrictions,” said Chunhuei Chi, director of Oregon State University’s Center for Global Health , In the USA.

Karen Grepin, a professor of public health at the University of Hong Kong, agrees and says China waits for ideal conditions before letting its guard down. “Although the vaccination rate in China is high, vaccines that have been predominantly used are not as effective as other immunizers,” he tells DW. “There are probably some concerns about that.”

Will China adapt to ‘live with the virus’?

Yale professor Chen Xi believes that the Winter Olympics and the Chinese Communist Party’s National Congress in 2022 contribute to Beijing’s decision to maintain the “zero covid” policy.

“Although these events still seem far away, if there is an outbreak, government authorities will be under enormous pressure as this could send bad signals to the population,” he says. “Even from a local perspective, they will have a strong incentive to overreact rather than underestimate.”

Furthermore, the spread of the delta variant this year only served to tighten up the maintenance of domestic policies in place.

Hu Xijin, editor-in-chief of the state tabloid Global Times, wrote in an op-ed earlier this month that China’s “Covid zero” policy should not be abandoned midway. If China embraces the idea of ​​”coexistence with the virus,” Hu wrote, thousands of cases could resurface in the country.

“The ‘Zero Covid’ policy won’t stay with China forever, but policy adjustments require the support of further advances in medical science – and such conditions are obviously not yet ripe,” he continues. “With regard to the situation today, my observation is that the vast majority of Chinese people support the dynamic policy of ‘Covid zero’.”

Grepin of the University of Hong Kong said it would be important for authorities to have a clear plan to transition from full prevention to “living with the virus” before loosening restrictions.