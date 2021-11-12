What is Northern Lights and where to see the phenomenon in the sky?

The aurora borealis is a very impressive phenomenon, providing a true spectacle of colored lights in the sky. Seen from the surface, the auroras already leave any observer awestruck and, when seen from space, they are even more spectacular. But, after all, what is the aurora borealis? How is an aurora borealis formed? And where is the aurora borealis happening on our planet? That’s what you discover in this article!

what is aurora borealis

Auroras can have different colors such as red, green, purple and others (Image: Reproduction/Matt Houghton/Unsplash)

Auroras are beautiful natural phenomena, which usually occur as luminous curtains in the sky, but they can also be seen in the form of arcs or spirals, always following the lines of the Earth’s magnetic field. Northern lights are seen in different regions of the Northern Hemisphere, such as Canada, for example, as well as in Scandinavian countries. But auroras can also occur in the southern hemisphere—even with the geographic difference, the processes that form them are essentially the same. In this case, they are called auroras australis.

One of the most striking features of the Northern Lights are their beautiful colors. For a long time, these colors were the subject of many speculations about what was behind them, but today, we know that the different gases on Earth are responsible for the color variations of auroras, along with altitude. In general terms, auroras come from the interactions of charged particles from the Sun with molecules in the Earth’s atmosphere.

If these particles interact with oxygen at high altitudes, they will produce a reddish glow. The typical green color comes from particles colliding with oxygen atoms at lower altitudes, while red and blue lights can appear due to interactions with nitrogen atoms. Finally, particles that encounter hydrogen and helium atoms can produce blue and purple auroras, which are harder for human eyes to see.

How the Northern Lights Form

When particles from the Sun encounter molecules in the middle of the magnetic field, they agitate them and thus cause emissions and light (Image: Reproduction/DESY)

As they depend on solar particles to occur, the process that gives rise to auroras begins in the Sun. The gases at very high temperatures present in our star are formed by electrically charged particles. These particles are constantly being released from the star’s surface in a flow called the solar wind, which carries them through the Solar System — and beyond. As our planet is in the middle of this flow, particles coming from the Sun end up bumping into the Earth’s magnetic field.

This magnetic field is formed by lines that leave the South Pole, cross the Earth’s core and reach the North Pole, bending outwards from the poles. In this way, the lines create the magnetosphere, a kind of “bubble” that protects us from charged particles coming from space, which would be easily capable of destroying the Earth’s atmosphere if it weren’t for the protective action of our magnetic field. But although most of the particles in the solar wind are blocked by the magnetosphere, there are still some that “escape” into it.

When this happens, these particles go to regions of the ionosphere that are concentrated around the Earth’s geomagnetic poles. Once there, the particles collide with atoms in the Earth’s atmosphere, such as oxygen and nitrogen, and these collisions release energy in the form of colored lights in the polar regions, forming the so-called auroras. Most of them occur from 90 to 1,000 km above the Earth’s surface and, as they depend on the solar wind, they become even more intense when our star is more active.

In fact, auroras are not unique to Earth. As they only need an atmosphere and a magnetic field to happen, planets that display these two characteristics can also have auroras of their own. Proof of this is that astronomers have already observed them occurring in some of our Solar System neighbors, such as Jupiter and Saturn, which have already shown auroras in their polar regions.

And what is aurora australis?

Despite being popularly used as a reference to the phenomenon, the name “aurora borealis” actually refers only to those that occur in the Northern Hemisphere. The lights that appear in the skies of the southern hemisphere, on the other hand, are called “southern auroras”. Like northern lights, auroras australis are also caused by interactions between electrically charged solar particles and atoms in the Earth’s atmosphere. With this, they emit lights in forms of colorful and bright curtains like their “sisters” in the north.

Aurora australis at 44° south (New Zealand) Straight from camera right now @TamithaSkov pic.twitter.com/mG2wYbQ3CR — Jonny Harrison (@JonnyHarrisonNZ) November 4, 2021

Austral auroras occur most intensely in an oval area, centered on the south magnetic pole. It is difficult to predict exactly when any of them will appear in the sky from different places in the southern hemisphere, with the most common being during the fall and winter – but sometimes they can also be seen from March to September. Although the Northern Lights and Northern Lights have the same causes, they don’t necessarily always occur at the same time—in fact, they may both shine in the sky of both hemispheres at the same magnetic time, but that’s not a rule of thumb.

The earth’s magnetic field lines curve symmetrically; that is, the aurora borealis and australis were expected to appear at identical locations in the northern and southern hemispheres. Even so, it’s rare for a sync scenario for both to happen. One possible explanation for this is that these differences are caused by the Sun, whose magnetic field distorts our planet’s and affects its uniformity, but this issue remains the subject of research.

Where is the aurora borealis?

The sboreal auroras are more intense between 9 pm and 3 am (Image: Reproduction/ Twitter/@whereisweatherb)

Northern lights are phenomena so impressive that they inspire travelers from all over the world to go to the polar regions just to observe them. Of course, to be able to see them shining in the sky, it is necessary to add some conditions, such as a night with clear skies and away from light pollution — and, if possible, on a night without a full moon. The ideal period to see them in the sky varies according to the desired place, but a good reference window is the interval between the months of August and April.

The best destinations to see the Northern Lights in the sky are often Alaska, Canada, Iceland, Greenland, Sweden and Finland. Norway is a very popular destination for those who want to watch the auroras because it has a very privileged location, as the country is right in the center of the “Dawn Belt”, the oval region where the lights occur.

Austral auroras, on the other hand, can be seen in fewer places than northern lights. In these cases, the ideal is to look for them mainly in New Zealand and Tasmania, which is further south of Australia. These are the regions closest to the magnetic south pole, being also the most accessible — another option would be Antarctica, but let’s face it, it’s quite complicated to “tourist” there, as the weather conditions on this frozen continent are not the most pleasant for travelers , and there are far fewer opportunities for flights and vessels traveling to the region.

