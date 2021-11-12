What No One Told About China’s Singles Day 2021: Xi’s Prosperity | World

No surprises, the Singles Day in China or “ double 11 ”, set a new record in this year’s edition, moving US$ 139.1 billion. But what caught the attention of the 2021 edition were not the numbers of the largest e-commerce festival in the world, but the alignment of retailers with Chinese government policy .

The strategy manager at AHG Strategies, José Renato Peneluppi Júnior, believes that the “date set” for online purchases aligned with the concept of “common prosperity”, brought to center stage by the Chinese president, Xi Jinping. Roughly speaking, the term refers to a comprehensive government program aimed at promoting socioeconomic equality.

At the same time, “common prosperity” reinforces the legitimacy of the Communist Party of China (CCP), which yesterday recognized Xi as “the man who leads the Party on a new journey” towards the goals set for 2049 — to achieve the rejuvenation of Chinese civilization as a “modern socialist society”.

At the end of the Sixth Plenary Session of the Central Committee, a historic doctrine on the Party’s history was approved, only the third over its centenary and the first in 40 years, making room for Xi’s continuity in power after the end of the second five-year term in 2022.

“There is a new government position in relation to stimulating consumption and the search for common prosperity shows that the idea is not a ‘consumption for consumption’ pattern, it is more to seek conscious consumption and plan expenditures”, explains Peneluppi .

For him, this initiative explains the stimulus to the consumption of recyclable, environmentally sustainable products in this year’s Singles Day edition.

1 of 1 President Xi Jinping speaks at a ceremony in Beijing, China — Photo: Yan Yan/Xinhua via AP President Xi Jinping speaks at a ceremony in Beijing, China — Photo: Yan Yan/Xinhua via AP

“It is interesting how the government began to benefit from the date to stimulate economic dynamics, encouraging niches, product lines and the way of consumption itself”, observes the manager of the consultancy, adding that this strategy contributes to the transition from economic model, with China no longer just a producer of consumer goods and becoming a more service-oriented economy.

“It also has long-term goals for reducing carbon emissions, but not just in production, which also involves a new way of consuming and is beginning to educate the people,” he says. For Peneluppi, despite being able to cause some “strangeness” to the foreign consumer, the discussion is more complex than a “mere consumption”.

“What is the real value? It is not having that will guarantee the standard of living, but being, well-being”, says Peneluppi .

The Brazilian has lived in China for over ten years and recalls that in the first editions the festival was heavily advertised through online marketing for weeks before the event started, with brands and retailers offering deep discounts to attract consumers in search of bargains. “There is this false feeling of discount, but the Chinese consumer has already learned to protect himself against this, he puts it in the shopping basket and only makes the payment when he is sure of the discount”, he explains.

Peneluppi recalls that between 2009 and 2014 the payment during the “Singles Day” was made by bank slip. “Today, the form of consumption in China is much more advanced, especially in terms of online. Now you have access to digital payment”, he recalls. For him, this process has matured the logistics. “The consumer has also become more experienced and the way to find a discount is already part of his daily life”, he says.

In the 2020 edition, Singles Day handled US$ 115 billion in total transactions registered on the two largest e-commerce platforms in the country, Alibaba (Tmall) and JD.

This year, Alibaba, owned by billionaire Jack Ma, posted a record 540.3 billion yuan (US$84.5 billion) in sales during the festival, which started on the 1st and ended yesterday, the company said. The amount is equivalent to a growth of 14% compared to last year, representing the lowest increase since the event was created in 2009. The Gross Value Per Merchandise (GMV) registered a single-digit growth , from 8.45%, also for the first time in the event’s history.

JD has recorded 349.1 billion yuan (US$54.6 billion) in transactions this year, in the same period, an increase of 28% from 2020.